All apartments in Costa Mesa
Find more places like
2114 Elden Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Costa Mesa, CA
/
2114 Elden Avenue
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:53 AM

2114 Elden Avenue

2114 Elden Avenue · (949) 235-1016
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Costa Mesa
See all
Eastside Costa Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2114 Elden Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1268 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Super private Eastside single level detached home. Owner recently completed new interior paint, new exterior paint and new carpet on this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Upgrades include: Newer Roof, Newer Windows, Newer Sliders, Newer A/C, Newer Furnace and Newer Venting. Kitchen and baths are upgraded with rich cabinetry and granite counter tops. Matching stainless steel appliances are included with this rental. The bedrooms have new carpet and the rest of the home has Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors. Designer features include crown moldings, recessed lighting, lush landscaping with accent lighting, and the list goes on. The property features a finished direct access garage with vinyl flooring and ample storage cabinets. The automatic driveway gate in front really give this property a private feel. The backyard features an entertainer's built-in bbq with island, a spa and a fire pit table and chairs. . There truly is too much to mention. This home is 2.5 miles to the Beach and within walking distance to everything else.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2114 Elden Avenue have any available units?
2114 Elden Avenue has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2114 Elden Avenue have?
Some of 2114 Elden Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2114 Elden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2114 Elden Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2114 Elden Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2114 Elden Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 2114 Elden Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2114 Elden Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2114 Elden Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2114 Elden Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2114 Elden Avenue have a pool?
No, 2114 Elden Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2114 Elden Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2114 Elden Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2114 Elden Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2114 Elden Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Ava Newport
1765 Santa Ana Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Camden Martinique
2855 Pinecreek Dr
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Monrovia
1819 Monrovia Avenue
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Plaza Townhomes
811 Paularino Avenue
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
eaves South Coast
555 Paularino Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Blue Sol
421 Bernard St
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
291 Avocado Street
291 Avocado Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Apex Apartment Homes
530 W Wilson St
Costa Mesa, CA 92627

Similar Pages

Costa Mesa 1 BedroomsCosta Mesa 2 BedroomsCosta Mesa Apartments with ParkingCosta Mesa Pet Friendly PlacesCosta Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Costa MesaWestside Costa MesaEastside Costa Mesa

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Coast CollegeVanguard University of Southern CaliforniaCalifornia Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine