2114 Elden Avenue.

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Super private Eastside single level detached home. Owner recently completed new interior paint, new exterior paint and new carpet on this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Upgrades include: Newer Roof, Newer Windows, Newer Sliders, Newer A/C, Newer Furnace and Newer Venting. Kitchen and baths are upgraded with rich cabinetry and granite counter tops. Matching stainless steel appliances are included with this rental. The bedrooms have new carpet and the rest of the home has Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors. Designer features include crown moldings, recessed lighting, lush landscaping with accent lighting, and the list goes on. The property features a finished direct access garage with vinyl flooring and ample storage cabinets. The automatic driveway gate in front really give this property a private feel. The backyard features an entertainer's built-in bbq with island, a spa and a fire pit table and chairs. . There truly is too much to mention. This home is 2.5 miles to the Beach and within walking distance to everything else.