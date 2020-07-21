207 Albert Place

Amenities
Ready For Move In! 3 Bed 2 Bath Home for Rent in East Side Costa Mesa -Completely Renovated - Completely Renovated & Ready For Move In!
:
Completely Renovated
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - Single Family Residence in East Side Costa Mesa
- Kitchen With Newer Cabinets
- Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Granite Counter Tops,
- Tile Flooring, Recess Lighting
- Separate Dining With Tile Flooring
- Living Room With Tile Flooring
- Double Sided Fireplace,
- Recess Lighting, Crown Molding, Blinds,
- Mirror Closet Doors in Bedrooms
- Laundry Hook-Up s,
- Landscaping included - Large Covered Back Patio, Side Patio,
- Double Enclosed Garage With Opener
Neighborhood:
Near Park, Schools, And Back Bay.
HUD NO
ALARM SYSTEM (AS IS)
SQ FT: 1600
PET: Small Dogs (under 30 pounds) & cats
(RLNE5340316)