All apartments in Costa Mesa
Find more places like 207 Albert Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Costa Mesa, CA
/
207 Albert Place
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

207 Albert Place

207 Albert Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Costa Mesa
See all
Eastside Costa Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

207 Albert Place, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
garage
Ready For Move In! 3 Bed 2 Bath Home for Rent in East Side Costa Mesa -Completely Renovated - Completely Renovated & Ready For Move In!
:
Completely Renovated

3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - Single Family Residence in East Side Costa Mesa

- Kitchen With Newer Cabinets
- Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Granite Counter Tops,
- Tile Flooring, Recess Lighting
- Separate Dining With Tile Flooring
- Living Room With Tile Flooring
- Double Sided Fireplace,
- Recess Lighting, Crown Molding, Blinds,
- Mirror Closet Doors in Bedrooms
- Laundry Hook-Up s,
- Landscaping included - Large Covered Back Patio, Side Patio,
- Double Enclosed Garage With Opener
Neighborhood:
Near Park, Schools, And Back Bay.
HUD NO
ALARM SYSTEM (AS IS)
SQ FT: 1600
PET: Small Dogs (under 30 pounds) & cats

(RLNE5340316)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Albert Place have any available units?
207 Albert Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 207 Albert Place have?
Some of 207 Albert Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 Albert Place currently offering any rent specials?
207 Albert Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Albert Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 207 Albert Place is pet friendly.
Does 207 Albert Place offer parking?
Yes, 207 Albert Place offers parking.
Does 207 Albert Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 Albert Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Albert Place have a pool?
No, 207 Albert Place does not have a pool.
Does 207 Albert Place have accessible units?
No, 207 Albert Place does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Albert Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 207 Albert Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ava Newport
1765 Santa Ana Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Camden Sea Palms
1850 Whittier Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Mediterranean Village Costa Mesa
2400 Harbor Blvd
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Monrovia
1819 Monrovia Avenue
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Newport 18th
147 East 18th Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Blue Sol
421 Bernard St
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
1010 & 1016 Valencia St
1010 Valencia Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
291 Avocado Street
291 Avocado Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92627

Similar Pages

Costa Mesa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCosta Mesa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Costa Mesa Apartments with ParkingCosta Mesa Pet Friendly Apartments
Costa Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Costa MesaWestside Costa Mesa
Eastside Costa Mesa

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Coast CollegeVanguard University of Southern California
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Irvine