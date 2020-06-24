All apartments in Costa Mesa
2000 Meyer Place Unit A3

2000 Meyer Place · No Longer Available
Location

2000 Meyer Place, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Westside Costa Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely 2 Bedroom Condo in Costa Mesa With Spacious Deck - This nicely upgraded two bedroom, one and half bath condo has beautiful laminate wood flooring, custom lighting, plush carpet in bedrooms and designer accent touches throughout. Kitchen includes refrigerator, gas stove and oven, dishwasher and microwave. A spacious deck provides a great setting to relax and entertain. A two car garage as well includes a washer and dryer too! Close to 55, 405 and 73 freeways as well as shops and restaurants. Available now.

(RLNE4749244)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2000 Meyer Place Unit A3 have any available units?
2000 Meyer Place Unit A3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2000 Meyer Place Unit A3 have?
Some of 2000 Meyer Place Unit A3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2000 Meyer Place Unit A3 currently offering any rent specials?
2000 Meyer Place Unit A3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 Meyer Place Unit A3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2000 Meyer Place Unit A3 is pet friendly.
Does 2000 Meyer Place Unit A3 offer parking?
Yes, 2000 Meyer Place Unit A3 offers parking.
Does 2000 Meyer Place Unit A3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2000 Meyer Place Unit A3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 Meyer Place Unit A3 have a pool?
No, 2000 Meyer Place Unit A3 does not have a pool.
Does 2000 Meyer Place Unit A3 have accessible units?
No, 2000 Meyer Place Unit A3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 Meyer Place Unit A3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2000 Meyer Place Unit A3 has units with dishwashers.
