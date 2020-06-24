2000 Meyer Place Unit A3

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely 2 Bedroom Condo in Costa Mesa With Spacious Deck - This nicely upgraded two bedroom, one and half bath condo has beautiful laminate wood flooring, custom lighting, plush carpet in bedrooms and designer accent touches throughout. Kitchen includes refrigerator, gas stove and oven, dishwasher and microwave. A spacious deck provides a great setting to relax and entertain. A two car garage as well includes a washer and dryer too! Close to 55, 405 and 73 freeways as well as shops and restaurants. Available now.



(RLNE4749244)