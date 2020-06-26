1974 Meyer Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage new construction

Welcome Home. Located in the heart of Costa Mesa, minutes from the beach, Triangle Square and all the shopping, retail and restaurants Costa Mesa has to offer. Upon entering this newly constructed 3 bed, 2.5 bath home, you will notice the quaint office/den. The chic laminate flooring lead you up the stairs to the second level, showcasing an entertainer’s paradise featuring an open floor plan. The kitchen is highlighted with beautiful white cabinetry, Corian countertops and stainless steel appliances. The second floor is complete with a half bathroom and balcony, ideal for barbecuing. The third floor features all 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The master bedroom is complete with an ensuite bathroom and dual vanity sinks. The other two bedrooms boast natural light and offer an abundance of closet space. Completing this home is a one of kind backyard, located off the attached 2-car garage. The community offers additional parking on a first-come basis. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are included. Stop looking, start living.