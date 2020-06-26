All apartments in Costa Mesa
1974 Meyer Place

1974 Meyer Place · No Longer Available
Location

1974 Meyer Place, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Westside Costa Mesa

Amenities

Welcome Home. Located in the heart of Costa Mesa, minutes from the beach, Triangle Square and all the shopping, retail and restaurants Costa Mesa has to offer. Upon entering this newly constructed 3 bed, 2.5 bath home, you will notice the quaint office/den. The chic laminate flooring lead you up the stairs to the second level, showcasing an entertainer’s paradise featuring an open floor plan. The kitchen is highlighted with beautiful white cabinetry, Corian countertops and stainless steel appliances. The second floor is complete with a half bathroom and balcony, ideal for barbecuing. The third floor features all 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The master bedroom is complete with an ensuite bathroom and dual vanity sinks. The other two bedrooms boast natural light and offer an abundance of closet space. Completing this home is a one of kind backyard, located off the attached 2-car garage. The community offers additional parking on a first-come basis. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are included. Stop looking, start living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1974 Meyer Place have any available units?
1974 Meyer Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1974 Meyer Place have?
Some of 1974 Meyer Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1974 Meyer Place currently offering any rent specials?
1974 Meyer Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1974 Meyer Place pet-friendly?
No, 1974 Meyer Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 1974 Meyer Place offer parking?
Yes, 1974 Meyer Place offers parking.
Does 1974 Meyer Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1974 Meyer Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1974 Meyer Place have a pool?
No, 1974 Meyer Place does not have a pool.
Does 1974 Meyer Place have accessible units?
No, 1974 Meyer Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1974 Meyer Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1974 Meyer Place has units with dishwashers.
