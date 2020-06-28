1891 Orange Avenue

Amenities

This is the perfect Eastside Costa Mesa Townhome! Walk to the shops & restaurants at The Triangle AND on 17th Street. Ride your bike to the beach!! This spacious Townhome has been remodeled throughout. Upgraded kitchen, bathrooms, carpet, and paint! The master bedroom has a private bathroom with a Steam Shower and a jacuzzi tub. This enormous walk-in closet is a rare find in this part of town. All windows have been upgraded to top of the line windows. The layout and feel of this home is light, bright, and comfortable. This one is an END UNIT, with only 1 shared wall. Enjoy the convenience of an attached 2 car garage with finished drywall and storage cabinets. There are even two extra parking spaces in your private driveway behind the garage. Relax as you sip on a cup of coffee or a glass of wine on your HUGE private front patio. Enjoy the ice-cold Air Conditioner this Summer, and then relax next Winter next to a cozy fire in your new living room! This is your opportunity to live in this terrific home... close to beaches, bike trails, hiking, entertainment, dining, and easy freeway access! Located in the coveted community of Eastside Costa Mesa... only a couple of miles from the waves of the Pacific Ocean! Contact Larry Birnbaum with LMB Enterprises - Larry@LmbEnterprises.com - 714.655.8108.