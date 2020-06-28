All apartments in Costa Mesa
Find more places like 1891 Orange Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Costa Mesa, CA
/
1891 Orange Avenue
Last updated August 19 2019 at 7:09 AM

1891 Orange Avenue

1891 Orange Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Costa Mesa
See all
Eastside Costa Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1891 Orange Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is the perfect Eastside Costa Mesa Townhome! Walk to the shops & restaurants at The Triangle AND on 17th Street. Ride your bike to the beach!! This spacious Townhome has been remodeled throughout. Upgraded kitchen, bathrooms, carpet, and paint! The master bedroom has a private bathroom with a Steam Shower and a jacuzzi tub. This enormous walk-in closet is a rare find in this part of town. All windows have been upgraded to top of the line windows. The layout and feel of this home is light, bright, and comfortable. This one is an END UNIT, with only 1 shared wall. Enjoy the convenience of an attached 2 car garage with finished drywall and storage cabinets. There are even two extra parking spaces in your private driveway behind the garage. Relax as you sip on a cup of coffee or a glass of wine on your HUGE private front patio. Enjoy the ice-cold Air Conditioner this Summer, and then relax next Winter next to a cozy fire in your new living room! This is your opportunity to live in this terrific home... close to beaches, bike trails, hiking, entertainment, dining, and easy freeway access! Located in the coveted community of Eastside Costa Mesa... only a couple of miles from the waves of the Pacific Ocean! Contact Larry Birnbaum with LMB Enterprises - Larry@LmbEnterprises.com - 714.655.8108.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1891 Orange Avenue have any available units?
1891 Orange Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1891 Orange Avenue have?
Some of 1891 Orange Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1891 Orange Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1891 Orange Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1891 Orange Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1891 Orange Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 1891 Orange Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1891 Orange Avenue offers parking.
Does 1891 Orange Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1891 Orange Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1891 Orange Avenue have a pool?
No, 1891 Orange Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1891 Orange Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1891 Orange Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1891 Orange Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1891 Orange Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ava Newport
1765 Santa Ana Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Newport 18th
147 East 18th Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Plaza Townhomes
811 Paularino Avenue
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
eaves South Coast
555 Paularino Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Harbor at Mesa Verde
2700 Peterson Pl
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
The Villages at South Coast
845 Paularino Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
1010 & 1016 Valencia St
1010 Valencia Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
580 Anton
580 Anton Boulevard
Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Similar Pages

Costa Mesa 1 BedroomsCosta Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Costa Mesa Apartments with ParkingCosta Mesa Pet Friendly Places
Costa Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Costa MesaWestside Costa Mesa
Eastside Costa Mesa

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Coast CollegeVanguard University of Southern California
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Irvine