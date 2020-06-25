All apartments in Costa Mesa
186 Del Mar Avenue
186 Del Mar Avenue

186 Del Mar Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

186 Del Mar Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
community garden
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
community garden
parking
garage
Lovely, bright one story house with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, and living room with fireplace. Kitchen has a gas oven and a dishwasher. There is a laundry hook-up in the unit near the back door, which opens out onto a private backyard patio. There is also a nice front yard. The unit comes with one private detached enclosed garage, plus one open parking space. No pets. Square footage is from Assessor. This detached unit is a part of a triplex. John Wayne Airport is nearby. The Del Mar Community Garden, and the Upper Newport Bay Nature Preserve and Ecological Reserve are also nearby. Must see to appreciate. Please call for an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 186 Del Mar Avenue have any available units?
186 Del Mar Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 186 Del Mar Avenue have?
Some of 186 Del Mar Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 186 Del Mar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
186 Del Mar Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 186 Del Mar Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 186 Del Mar Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 186 Del Mar Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 186 Del Mar Avenue offers parking.
Does 186 Del Mar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 186 Del Mar Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 186 Del Mar Avenue have a pool?
No, 186 Del Mar Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 186 Del Mar Avenue have accessible units?
No, 186 Del Mar Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 186 Del Mar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 186 Del Mar Avenue has units with dishwashers.
