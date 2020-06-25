186 Del Mar Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities community garden parking garage

Lovely, bright one story house with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, and living room with fireplace. Kitchen has a gas oven and a dishwasher. There is a laundry hook-up in the unit near the back door, which opens out onto a private backyard patio. There is also a nice front yard. The unit comes with one private detached enclosed garage, plus one open parking space. No pets. Square footage is from Assessor. This detached unit is a part of a triplex. John Wayne Airport is nearby. The Del Mar Community Garden, and the Upper Newport Bay Nature Preserve and Ecological Reserve are also nearby. Must see to appreciate. Please call for an appointment.