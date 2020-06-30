All apartments in Costa Mesa
Costa Mesa, CA
1851 Kentucky Place
Last updated May 20 2020 at 6:45 AM

1851 Kentucky Place

1851 Kentucky Place · No Longer Available
Location

1851 Kentucky Place, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Mesa Verde

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Remodeled three bedroom single level home nestled in a private cul de sac in the sought after state streets of Costa Mesa. All new flooring, carpet, interior painting, exterior landscaping including freshly planted veggie garden. Crown molding throughout. All new stone kitchen counters. Stainless steel appliances including brand new gas cooktop/oven. Fridge included. Stacked stone fireplace in great room. All new led lighting throughout. Remodeled bathrooms. Master bath includes large walk in shower with dual showed heads. Two car garage with washer/dryer included. Sliding glass door from great room leads to sunny private rear yard offering multiple entertaining areas. Covered loggia with outdoor fireplace and built-in BBQ/Bar counter. This home feels and looks like a model. Tenants must have excellent credit. No exceptions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1851 Kentucky Place have any available units?
1851 Kentucky Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1851 Kentucky Place have?
Some of 1851 Kentucky Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1851 Kentucky Place currently offering any rent specials?
1851 Kentucky Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1851 Kentucky Place pet-friendly?
No, 1851 Kentucky Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 1851 Kentucky Place offer parking?
Yes, 1851 Kentucky Place offers parking.
Does 1851 Kentucky Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1851 Kentucky Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1851 Kentucky Place have a pool?
No, 1851 Kentucky Place does not have a pool.
Does 1851 Kentucky Place have accessible units?
No, 1851 Kentucky Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1851 Kentucky Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1851 Kentucky Place has units with dishwashers.

