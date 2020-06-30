1851 Kentucky Place

Amenities

Remodeled three bedroom single level home nestled in a private cul de sac in the sought after state streets of Costa Mesa. All new flooring, carpet, interior painting, exterior landscaping including freshly planted veggie garden. Crown molding throughout. All new stone kitchen counters. Stainless steel appliances including brand new gas cooktop/oven. Fridge included. Stacked stone fireplace in great room. All new led lighting throughout. Remodeled bathrooms. Master bath includes large walk in shower with dual showed heads. Two car garage with washer/dryer included. Sliding glass door from great room leads to sunny private rear yard offering multiple entertaining areas. Covered loggia with outdoor fireplace and built-in BBQ/Bar counter. This home feels and looks like a model. Tenants must have excellent credit. No exceptions.