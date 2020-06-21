All apartments in Costa Mesa
1811 Iowa St
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

1811 Iowa St

1811 Iowa Street · No Longer Available
Location

1811 Iowa Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Mesa Verde

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1811 Iowa St Available 07/01/20 Beautiful corner lot Mesa Verde home! - If you are seeking a gorgeous single story home with lots of character on a large corner lot in Costa Mesa's coveted Mesa Verde, then look no further! This mission style home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms, wood laminate flooring, a cozy fireplace in the family room, lots of natural light, and a fabulous outdoor space for entertaining! Located within close proximity to award winning schools, delicious restaurants, and easy freeway access! UPDATE: dog allowed up to 15 pounds. NEED to schedule with us before you show up at the property.

(RLNE5828790)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1811 Iowa St have any available units?
1811 Iowa St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1811 Iowa St have?
Some of 1811 Iowa St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1811 Iowa St currently offering any rent specials?
1811 Iowa St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1811 Iowa St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1811 Iowa St is pet friendly.
Does 1811 Iowa St offer parking?
Yes, 1811 Iowa St does offer parking.
Does 1811 Iowa St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1811 Iowa St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1811 Iowa St have a pool?
No, 1811 Iowa St does not have a pool.
Does 1811 Iowa St have accessible units?
No, 1811 Iowa St does not have accessible units.
Does 1811 Iowa St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1811 Iowa St has units with dishwashers.
