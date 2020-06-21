Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1811 Iowa St Available 07/01/20 Beautiful corner lot Mesa Verde home! - If you are seeking a gorgeous single story home with lots of character on a large corner lot in Costa Mesa's coveted Mesa Verde, then look no further! This mission style home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms, wood laminate flooring, a cozy fireplace in the family room, lots of natural light, and a fabulous outdoor space for entertaining! Located within close proximity to award winning schools, delicious restaurants, and easy freeway access! UPDATE: dog allowed up to 15 pounds. NEED to schedule with us before you show up at the property.



