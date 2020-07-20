1810 Coastal Way.

Amenities

Wonderful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom in Costa Mesa! Great three level floor plan offers plenty of space with an bonus room with half bath on the first level that would make a great home office. Great newly developed community in Westside Costa Mesa.



On the second level you will find an open layout with the large living room featuring large overhang to the first level and large windows for lots of natural light. The well appointed kitchen feature large center island with plenty of storage and counter space along with matching stainless steel appliances including fridge. You will find a spacious dining area on one side and a half bath with private balcony just on the other side of the beautiful kitchen.



The third level is home to both spacious bedrooms, each with their own private attached bathroom, along with the laundry area close to the bedrooms for easy washing. The large master bedroom feature multiple lovely windows with a great third story view and built in overhead lighting. The attached master bathroom features huge double vanity, tub shower, separate water closet, and massive walk in closet.



On the fourth level the home enjoys a lovely rooftop deck with views all around Orange County and clear out to the ocean. Located in the peaceful Sea Home community in West Costa Mesa. Attached 2 car garage with direct access. Just minutes away from the surf and sands of the Pacific Ocean. Plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment options are just a short Uber ride away.



Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $3000 security deposit on approved credit. Visit our website at rpmcoast.com and register for a tour to see this property for yourself. Apply online at rpmcoast.com with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. Please submit pets for approval. $500 pet deposit for each approved pet. For more information contact Property Manager- Deanne at 714-899-2200 x 114 or deanne@rpmcoast.com / Hendy at hendy@rpmcoast.com



