Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM

1807 Iowa St

1807 Iowa Street · No Longer Available
Location

1807 Iowa Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Mesa Verde

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1807 Iowa St Available 08/23/19 Charming Mesa Verde Home For Lease! - Single Family Mesa Verde Gem! Better hurry if you don't want to miss this charming, rarely available, single story, single family home in Costa Mesa's Mesa Verde neighborhood! Gorgeously remodeled kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. One of the 4 bedrooms is currently being used as a home office, and has lots of great built-ins. Close to excellent restaurants and shopping, businesses and transportation, and fine schools.

(RLNE5008320)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1807 Iowa St have any available units?
1807 Iowa St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1807 Iowa St have?
Some of 1807 Iowa St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1807 Iowa St currently offering any rent specials?
1807 Iowa St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1807 Iowa St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1807 Iowa St is pet friendly.
Does 1807 Iowa St offer parking?
Yes, 1807 Iowa St offers parking.
Does 1807 Iowa St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1807 Iowa St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1807 Iowa St have a pool?
No, 1807 Iowa St does not have a pool.
Does 1807 Iowa St have accessible units?
No, 1807 Iowa St does not have accessible units.
Does 1807 Iowa St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1807 Iowa St has units with dishwashers.
