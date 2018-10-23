1682 Jetty Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible gym game room on-site laundry parking garage

Modern style living with rooftop deck for views! Welcome to Westside Costa Mesa’s Superior Pointe community, perfectly situated on the edge of Eastside Costa Mesa and Newport Beach and just over a mile from the beach. Ideally located in the interior of the complex, this unit is a quiet retreat. This live/work community features a first floor bonus room that can serve as a work space for certain permitted business uses and offers a handicap accessible restroom. It is also perfect for a home office, game room, home gym, etc. The second level is comprised of the main living space, including an open living room, dining area and kitchen. The sleek white kitchen has all stainless steel appliances and the refrigerator is included. Quartz counters, a walk-in pantry and breakfast bar complete the kitchen. There is a private balcony overlooking the greenbelt as well. Stylish laminate flooring runs throughout the first and second floors. The third level consists of dual master suites each with walk-in closets, updated bathrooms with dual vanities, and plantation shutters. A laundry room completes this level (washer and dryer will stay). The sizeable rooftop deck offers stunning views across Orange County, perfect for taking in the city lights, mountains and scenic sunsets. Direct access 2-car garage. AC. Walk to restaurants and shops, convenient freeway access, just over a mile to the beach. With over 2,100 sf of living space, make this spacious home yours today.