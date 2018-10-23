All apartments in Costa Mesa
Home
/
Costa Mesa, CA
/
1682 Jetty Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1682 Jetty Drive

1682 Jetty Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1682 Jetty Dr, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Westside Costa Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Modern style living with rooftop deck for views! Welcome to Westside Costa Mesa’s Superior Pointe community, perfectly situated on the edge of Eastside Costa Mesa and Newport Beach and just over a mile from the beach. Ideally located in the interior of the complex, this unit is a quiet retreat. This live/work community features a first floor bonus room that can serve as a work space for certain permitted business uses and offers a handicap accessible restroom. It is also perfect for a home office, game room, home gym, etc. The second level is comprised of the main living space, including an open living room, dining area and kitchen. The sleek white kitchen has all stainless steel appliances and the refrigerator is included. Quartz counters, a walk-in pantry and breakfast bar complete the kitchen. There is a private balcony overlooking the greenbelt as well. Stylish laminate flooring runs throughout the first and second floors. The third level consists of dual master suites each with walk-in closets, updated bathrooms with dual vanities, and plantation shutters. A laundry room completes this level (washer and dryer will stay). The sizeable rooftop deck offers stunning views across Orange County, perfect for taking in the city lights, mountains and scenic sunsets. Direct access 2-car garage. AC. Walk to restaurants and shops, convenient freeway access, just over a mile to the beach. With over 2,100 sf of living space, make this spacious home yours today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1682 Jetty Drive have any available units?
1682 Jetty Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1682 Jetty Drive have?
Some of 1682 Jetty Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1682 Jetty Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1682 Jetty Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1682 Jetty Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1682 Jetty Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 1682 Jetty Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1682 Jetty Drive offers parking.
Does 1682 Jetty Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1682 Jetty Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1682 Jetty Drive have a pool?
No, 1682 Jetty Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1682 Jetty Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 1682 Jetty Drive has accessible units.
Does 1682 Jetty Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1682 Jetty Drive has units with dishwashers.
