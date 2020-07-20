1644 Iowa Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Prime location in exclusive Mesa Verde neighborhood. End unit! This Mesa Verde Villas "A"-unit condo has been beautifully updated with sophisticated touches! Rent includes water & trash! The main floor is open and welcoming with hardwood floors, crown moldings, recessed lighting and built-in speakers. Gorgeous cabinetry with a shabby chic look adds plenty of storage in the dining area and kitchen. The kitchen also has a large pantry and granite counters that provide ample cooking space. Dual pane sliders extend the living space out to the giant private patio that enjoys refreshing ocean breezes. There is a powder room on the main floor. Upstairs you will find 2 bedrooms. The master bedroom is generous in size and has 2 closets. Both bedrooms have mirrored closet doors, ceiling fans with light fixtures, crown molding, recessed lighting, and speakers. The upstairs bathroom has an elegant vanity with granite top and large shower/tub combination. Other highlights include central heat and AC and dual pane windows and slider. Perfect patio for bbq's, gardening and more. Attached one car garage with laundry (washer/dryer included!) and assigned parking space right next to garage. The community has a sparkling pool too. Easy freeway access. Walk to shops, schools, parks, hop on the river trail and bike to the beach!