Last updated August 17 2019 at 3:29 AM

1644 Iowa Street

1644 Iowa Street · No Longer Available
Location

1644 Iowa Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Mesa Verde

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Prime location in exclusive Mesa Verde neighborhood. End unit! This Mesa Verde Villas "A"-unit condo has been beautifully updated with sophisticated touches! Rent includes water & trash! The main floor is open and welcoming with hardwood floors, crown moldings, recessed lighting and built-in speakers. Gorgeous cabinetry with a shabby chic look adds plenty of storage in the dining area and kitchen. The kitchen also has a large pantry and granite counters that provide ample cooking space. Dual pane sliders extend the living space out to the giant private patio that enjoys refreshing ocean breezes. There is a powder room on the main floor. Upstairs you will find 2 bedrooms. The master bedroom is generous in size and has 2 closets. Both bedrooms have mirrored closet doors, ceiling fans with light fixtures, crown molding, recessed lighting, and speakers. The upstairs bathroom has an elegant vanity with granite top and large shower/tub combination. Other highlights include central heat and AC and dual pane windows and slider. Perfect patio for bbq's, gardening and more. Attached one car garage with laundry (washer/dryer included!) and assigned parking space right next to garage. The community has a sparkling pool too. Easy freeway access. Walk to shops, schools, parks, hop on the river trail and bike to the beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1644 Iowa Street have any available units?
1644 Iowa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1644 Iowa Street have?
Some of 1644 Iowa Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1644 Iowa Street currently offering any rent specials?
1644 Iowa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1644 Iowa Street pet-friendly?
No, 1644 Iowa Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 1644 Iowa Street offer parking?
Yes, 1644 Iowa Street offers parking.
Does 1644 Iowa Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1644 Iowa Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1644 Iowa Street have a pool?
Yes, 1644 Iowa Street has a pool.
Does 1644 Iowa Street have accessible units?
No, 1644 Iowa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1644 Iowa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1644 Iowa Street does not have units with dishwashers.
