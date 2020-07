Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage microwave carpet

Granite kitchen counter with new microwave and newer cook top and dish washer. Newer laminated floors downstairs. New carpet upstairs. New sliding door. 2 story townhouse with big private yard. Mirrored closet doors. Spacious attached garage. Feel like living at the detached house. Ready to move in. Water, and gardener are included in lease. Prime location at East Costa Mesa. Near CA55 and Triangle Square stores and entertainment.