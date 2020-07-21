Amenities

1627 Hampton Dr Available 09/02/19 Lighthouse Community 4 bedroom home with rooftop deck and downstairs office - 4 bedroom single family home in the highly desirable Lighthouse Community available in early September! Built in 2018, this home boasts 4 bedroom, 3.5 baths with an bonus office on the first floor. Be able to enjoy the summer from the private rooftop deck where you can take in the expansive ocean and city views. The tri-level home has inside access from the 2 car garage. There are 2 additional spots in front of the garage under a covered carport. The second level has a large open concept living space with a balcony and the kitchen has a large island and all high-end appliances. There is a bedroom and full bath on the second level that is perfect for guests as well as an indoor laundry room and washer/dryer included. 3 more bedrooms including the master suite are on the 3rd level. This home has been impeccably designed with hardwood floors and custom shades throughout, large windows and outdoor living on every level. The backyard is has been thoughtfully designed with a grassy yard and planter bed with lighting throughout that makes the area perfect for entertaining. The complex includes a pool & playground for the residents and is centrally located providing easy access to the shops and restaurants on 17th Street and the Newport beaches. See floor plan at https://www.taylormorrison.com/new-homes/california/southern-california/costa-mesa/lighthouse-community/lighthouse-plan-2-plan



(RLNE4219716)