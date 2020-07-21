All apartments in Costa Mesa
Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:24 AM

1627 Hampton Dr

1627 Hampton Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1627 Hampton Dr, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Westside Costa Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1627 Hampton Dr Available 09/02/19 Lighthouse Community 4 bedroom home with rooftop deck and downstairs office - 4 bedroom single family home in the highly desirable Lighthouse Community available in early September! Built in 2018, this home boasts 4 bedroom, 3.5 baths with an bonus office on the first floor. Be able to enjoy the summer from the private rooftop deck where you can take in the expansive ocean and city views. The tri-level home has inside access from the 2 car garage. There are 2 additional spots in front of the garage under a covered carport. The second level has a large open concept living space with a balcony and the kitchen has a large island and all high-end appliances. There is a bedroom and full bath on the second level that is perfect for guests as well as an indoor laundry room and washer/dryer included. 3 more bedrooms including the master suite are on the 3rd level. This home has been impeccably designed with hardwood floors and custom shades throughout, large windows and outdoor living on every level. The backyard is has been thoughtfully designed with a grassy yard and planter bed with lighting throughout that makes the area perfect for entertaining. The complex includes a pool & playground for the residents and is centrally located providing easy access to the shops and restaurants on 17th Street and the Newport beaches. See floor plan at https://www.taylormorrison.com/new-homes/california/southern-california/costa-mesa/lighthouse-community/lighthouse-plan-2-plan

(RLNE4219716)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1627 Hampton Dr have any available units?
1627 Hampton Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1627 Hampton Dr have?
Some of 1627 Hampton Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1627 Hampton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1627 Hampton Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1627 Hampton Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1627 Hampton Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1627 Hampton Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1627 Hampton Dr offers parking.
Does 1627 Hampton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1627 Hampton Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1627 Hampton Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1627 Hampton Dr has a pool.
Does 1627 Hampton Dr have accessible units?
No, 1627 Hampton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1627 Hampton Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1627 Hampton Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
