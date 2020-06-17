All apartments in Costa Mesa
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:08 AM

1581 Tustin Avenue

1581 Tustin Avenue · (949) 235-8921
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1581 Tustin Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Desirable location! Conveniently located within walking distance to shopping, restaurants entertainment and a quick bike ride to the beach. This carriage style property has custom upgrades. Starting with the kitchen, you have custom solid wood cabinets, beautiful granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a oversized peninsula/bar that will accommodate up to six bar stools, as well as room to fit a large kitchen table. Master bedroom has its own bathroom on-suite and walk-in closet. The second bedroom has a full bathroom located just outside the bedroom, and to make life easier it comes equipped with a washer and dryer located in the hallway between both bedrooms. Therefore no need to be inconvenienced by making a trip to the laundry mat, or use a community shared laundry room. The family room is nice and spacious with plenty of room to fit a large TV to watch your favorite sport or show. Outside you have a private patio where you can read a book or enjoy the fresh air. Last but not least, this beautiful condo also comes with a one car garage and carport, plus water and trash is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1581 Tustin Avenue have any available units?
1581 Tustin Avenue has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1581 Tustin Avenue have?
Some of 1581 Tustin Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1581 Tustin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1581 Tustin Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1581 Tustin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1581 Tustin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 1581 Tustin Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1581 Tustin Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1581 Tustin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1581 Tustin Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1581 Tustin Avenue have a pool?
No, 1581 Tustin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1581 Tustin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1581 Tustin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1581 Tustin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1581 Tustin Avenue has units with dishwashers.
