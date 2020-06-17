1581 Tustin Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking garage

Desirable location! Conveniently located within walking distance to shopping, restaurants entertainment and a quick bike ride to the beach. This carriage style property has custom upgrades. Starting with the kitchen, you have custom solid wood cabinets, beautiful granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a oversized peninsula/bar that will accommodate up to six bar stools, as well as room to fit a large kitchen table. Master bedroom has its own bathroom on-suite and walk-in closet. The second bedroom has a full bathroom located just outside the bedroom, and to make life easier it comes equipped with a washer and dryer located in the hallway between both bedrooms. Therefore no need to be inconvenienced by making a trip to the laundry mat, or use a community shared laundry room. The family room is nice and spacious with plenty of room to fit a large TV to watch your favorite sport or show. Outside you have a private patio where you can read a book or enjoy the fresh air. Last but not least, this beautiful condo also comes with a one car garage and carport, plus water and trash is included.