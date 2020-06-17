All apartments in Costa Mesa
Costa Mesa, CA
1509 Orange Avenue
1509 Orange Avenue

1509 Orange Ave · (949) 533-7500
Location

1509 Orange Ave, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$6,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2500 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Stunning newer, custom contemporary, 4 bedroom 4 bath, single family residence, located in highly desirable boarder of Eastside Costa Mesa and Newport Heights. With approximately 2500 square feet of living space, this open floor plan offers a master suite with retreat and 2 bedrooms upstairs with a balcony, and built in Linen. 1 bedroom on the main floor, 4 bathrooms and 2 car garage. Laundry room with sink and built-in European cabinets conveniently located on the second floor. A beautiful entry showcases high ceilings open floor plan with living and dining room with contemporary linear fireplace for extra added warmth. Hand scraped wood floors, European Cabinetry with wine rack, dream gourmet kitchen equipped with top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, Cook top with Down draft hood in the Island makes this home an entertainers dream. granite countertops glass mosaic full backsplash and built-in Pantry. Bathrooms surfaced with Mar-mare marble, Italian tiles and granite counter tops. Relax or entertain in the back yard, tastefully landscaped, fire pit, water feature as well as built-in BBQ with Granite counter top. This home is private, elegant and sophisticated, yet warm and inviting, make it your sanctuary!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 Orange Avenue have any available units?
1509 Orange Avenue has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1509 Orange Avenue have?
Some of 1509 Orange Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1509 Orange Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1509 Orange Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 Orange Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1509 Orange Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 1509 Orange Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1509 Orange Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1509 Orange Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1509 Orange Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 Orange Avenue have a pool?
No, 1509 Orange Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1509 Orange Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1509 Orange Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 Orange Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1509 Orange Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
