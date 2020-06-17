1509 Orange Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Stunning newer, custom contemporary, 4 bedroom 4 bath, single family residence, located in highly desirable boarder of Eastside Costa Mesa and Newport Heights. With approximately 2500 square feet of living space, this open floor plan offers a master suite with retreat and 2 bedrooms upstairs with a balcony, and built in Linen. 1 bedroom on the main floor, 4 bathrooms and 2 car garage. Laundry room with sink and built-in European cabinets conveniently located on the second floor. A beautiful entry showcases high ceilings open floor plan with living and dining room with contemporary linear fireplace for extra added warmth. Hand scraped wood floors, European Cabinetry with wine rack, dream gourmet kitchen equipped with top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, Cook top with Down draft hood in the Island makes this home an entertainers dream. granite countertops glass mosaic full backsplash and built-in Pantry. Bathrooms surfaced with Mar-mare marble, Italian tiles and granite counter tops. Relax or entertain in the back yard, tastefully landscaped, fire pit, water feature as well as built-in BBQ with Granite counter top. This home is private, elegant and sophisticated, yet warm and inviting, make it your sanctuary!!