Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1446 Deauville Place

1446 Deauville Place · No Longer Available
Location

1446 Deauville Place, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Costa Mesa. End unit with only one shared wall. Brand new stove plus new carpet and paint throughout unit. Large living room opens up to the lovely kitchen which opens up to the large back patio. Plenty of counter and storage space with separate pantry. Both spacious bedrooms upstairs. Master bedroom with attached bath.

Located in the lovely French Quarter community in Costa Mesa. Enjoy the sparkling pool and clubhouse among the lush landscaped grounds. Close to the 405 and Harbor for easy commutes. Plenty of dining shopping and entertainment options within minutes in any direction. Private detached 2 car garage plus additional open parking space allows parking for 3 cars.

Come and take a tour today using our automated Rently lock box. Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $2300 security deposit on approved credit. You can take a tour on your schedule every day from 8am-8pm. Visit our website at truedoorpm.com and register for a tour to see this property for yourself. Apply online at rpmcoast.com with $39 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee. No gas or trash bill. Please submit pets for approval. $500 deposit for each approved pet. For more information contact Hendy at 714-899-2200 x104 or hendy@truedoorpm.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $39, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1446 Deauville Place have any available units?
1446 Deauville Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1446 Deauville Place have?
Some of 1446 Deauville Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1446 Deauville Place currently offering any rent specials?
1446 Deauville Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1446 Deauville Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1446 Deauville Place is pet friendly.
Does 1446 Deauville Place offer parking?
Yes, 1446 Deauville Place offers parking.
Does 1446 Deauville Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1446 Deauville Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1446 Deauville Place have a pool?
Yes, 1446 Deauville Place has a pool.
Does 1446 Deauville Place have accessible units?
No, 1446 Deauville Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1446 Deauville Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1446 Deauville Place does not have units with dishwashers.

