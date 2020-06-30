1446 Deauville Place

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool clubhouse carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Costa Mesa. End unit with only one shared wall. Brand new stove plus new carpet and paint throughout unit. Large living room opens up to the lovely kitchen which opens up to the large back patio. Plenty of counter and storage space with separate pantry. Both spacious bedrooms upstairs. Master bedroom with attached bath.



Located in the lovely French Quarter community in Costa Mesa. Enjoy the sparkling pool and clubhouse among the lush landscaped grounds. Close to the 405 and Harbor for easy commutes. Plenty of dining shopping and entertainment options within minutes in any direction. Private detached 2 car garage plus additional open parking space allows parking for 3 cars.



Come and take a tour today using our automated Rently lock box. Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $2300 security deposit on approved credit. You can take a tour on your schedule every day from 8am-8pm. Visit our website at truedoorpm.com and register for a tour to see this property for yourself. Apply online at rpmcoast.com with $39 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee. No gas or trash bill. Please submit pets for approval. $500 deposit for each approved pet. For more information contact Hendy at 714-899-2200 x104 or hendy@truedoorpm.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $39, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.