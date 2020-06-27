All apartments in Costa Mesa
Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:24 AM

1303 Corte Alemano

1303 Corte Alemano · No Longer Available
Location

1303 Corte Alemano, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large Newer Home In Gated Community - Welcome home to 1303 Corte Alemano in the gated community of Laurels at Providence Park. This upgraded townhome has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths at 1,476 square feet. Upgrades include plantation shutters, engineered flooring throughout, open concept floorplan, kitchen with white shaker cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Relax in your living room with built in entertainment system and fireplace. A large master suite includes walk in closet and a dual sink vanity. Interior laundry room with additional storage! Entertain on your front patio or at the community pool. Centrally located in South Coast Metro next to the best beaches in Orange County, shopping, fine dining and easy freeway access, come quick!

(RLNE5034054)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1303 Corte Alemano have any available units?
1303 Corte Alemano doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1303 Corte Alemano have?
Some of 1303 Corte Alemano's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1303 Corte Alemano currently offering any rent specials?
1303 Corte Alemano is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1303 Corte Alemano pet-friendly?
Yes, 1303 Corte Alemano is pet friendly.
Does 1303 Corte Alemano offer parking?
No, 1303 Corte Alemano does not offer parking.
Does 1303 Corte Alemano have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1303 Corte Alemano does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1303 Corte Alemano have a pool?
Yes, 1303 Corte Alemano has a pool.
Does 1303 Corte Alemano have accessible units?
No, 1303 Corte Alemano does not have accessible units.
Does 1303 Corte Alemano have units with dishwashers?
No, 1303 Corte Alemano does not have units with dishwashers.
