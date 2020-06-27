Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large Newer Home In Gated Community - Welcome home to 1303 Corte Alemano in the gated community of Laurels at Providence Park. This upgraded townhome has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths at 1,476 square feet. Upgrades include plantation shutters, engineered flooring throughout, open concept floorplan, kitchen with white shaker cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Relax in your living room with built in entertainment system and fireplace. A large master suite includes walk in closet and a dual sink vanity. Interior laundry room with additional storage! Entertain on your front patio or at the community pool. Centrally located in South Coast Metro next to the best beaches in Orange County, shopping, fine dining and easy freeway access, come quick!



