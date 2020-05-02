All apartments in Costa Mesa
130 The Masters Circle

130 the Masters Circle · No Longer Available
Location

130 the Masters Circle, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
hot tub
Wonderful, move-in ready, low maintenance home offers the floor plan you have been looking for. Upon entering the home and seeing the modern design, high ceilings and natural light-filled rooms you’ll immediately be immersed in a refreshing feeling. Lounge around your living room with a natural stone hearth fireplace or prepare a gourmet meal in your very own open kitchen with gray quartz countertops framed with white subway tile backsplash. Downstairs master suite includes a spa-inspired bathroom with modern soaking tub and separate shower. Upstairs you’ll find 3 more spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom. Several new features including; ducting, hot water heater, and whole house fan. The front yard has been recently remodeled with drought-friendly landscaping while the backyard offers plenty of space for gracious outdoor entertaining. Location is another impactful feature of the home that is on a very special, semi-private cul-de-sac street. Close to everything; Santa Ana Country Club, South Coast Plaza, Fashion Island, beaches and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 The Masters Circle have any available units?
130 The Masters Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 130 The Masters Circle have?
Some of 130 The Masters Circle's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 The Masters Circle currently offering any rent specials?
130 The Masters Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 The Masters Circle pet-friendly?
No, 130 The Masters Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 130 The Masters Circle offer parking?
Yes, 130 The Masters Circle does offer parking.
Does 130 The Masters Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 The Masters Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 The Masters Circle have a pool?
No, 130 The Masters Circle does not have a pool.
Does 130 The Masters Circle have accessible units?
No, 130 The Masters Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 130 The Masters Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 The Masters Circle has units with dishwashers.
