130 The Masters Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking hot tub

Wonderful, move-in ready, low maintenance home offers the floor plan you have been looking for. Upon entering the home and seeing the modern design, high ceilings and natural light-filled rooms you’ll immediately be immersed in a refreshing feeling. Lounge around your living room with a natural stone hearth fireplace or prepare a gourmet meal in your very own open kitchen with gray quartz countertops framed with white subway tile backsplash. Downstairs master suite includes a spa-inspired bathroom with modern soaking tub and separate shower. Upstairs you’ll find 3 more spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom. Several new features including; ducting, hot water heater, and whole house fan. The front yard has been recently remodeled with drought-friendly landscaping while the backyard offers plenty of space for gracious outdoor entertaining. Location is another impactful feature of the home that is on a very special, semi-private cul-de-sac street. Close to everything; Santa Ana Country Club, South Coast Plaza, Fashion Island, beaches and parks.