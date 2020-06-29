All apartments in Costa Mesa
Last updated March 11 2020 at 3:35 AM

1267 Westreef

1267 Westreef · No Longer Available
Location

1267 Westreef, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Westside Costa Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
fire pit
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome to this private detached home tucked away in Costa Mesa's vibrant west side community of WestReef. Located on the bluffs overlooking the Santa Ana River and Huntington Beach, this 2015 home is walking distance to Trader Joe's, Starbucks, and Perry's Pizza, and a short bike ride to the beach along the river trail. Hiking and dog-walking is right on your doorstep in Talbert Reserve and adjacent Vista and Fairview Parks. With high end finishes throughout and solar panels for reduced electricity costs ($10-20/mo.), this detached 2,000 sq. ft. home checks all the boxes.
Being an end unit, the home has additional windows and considerably more light than its interior neighbors. The oversized back patio is conveniently located just off the kitchen and main living area, unlike neighboring newer construction with only has roof top outdoor space. Your fire pit and BBQ are steps away from your kitchen and dining area! 3 bedrooms are on the top floor, including an amply-sized master bedroom with soaring ceilings and two further rooms sharing another full bathroom. A fourth bedroom option with full bathroom exists on the ground floor at the rear of the garage, and can also be used as a home gym or office, with laundry room nearby. Refrigerator, washing machine, and dryer included. Ready for an April 1 move-in, be sure to see this wonderful home soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1267 Westreef have any available units?
1267 Westreef doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1267 Westreef have?
Some of 1267 Westreef's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1267 Westreef currently offering any rent specials?
1267 Westreef is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1267 Westreef pet-friendly?
Yes, 1267 Westreef is pet friendly.
Does 1267 Westreef offer parking?
Yes, 1267 Westreef offers parking.
Does 1267 Westreef have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1267 Westreef does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1267 Westreef have a pool?
No, 1267 Westreef does not have a pool.
Does 1267 Westreef have accessible units?
No, 1267 Westreef does not have accessible units.
Does 1267 Westreef have units with dishwashers?
No, 1267 Westreef does not have units with dishwashers.
