1267 Westreef

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage gym fire pit

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit gym on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Welcome to this private detached home tucked away in Costa Mesa's vibrant west side community of WestReef. Located on the bluffs overlooking the Santa Ana River and Huntington Beach, this 2015 home is walking distance to Trader Joe's, Starbucks, and Perry's Pizza, and a short bike ride to the beach along the river trail. Hiking and dog-walking is right on your doorstep in Talbert Reserve and adjacent Vista and Fairview Parks. With high end finishes throughout and solar panels for reduced electricity costs ($10-20/mo.), this detached 2,000 sq. ft. home checks all the boxes.

Being an end unit, the home has additional windows and considerably more light than its interior neighbors. The oversized back patio is conveniently located just off the kitchen and main living area, unlike neighboring newer construction with only has roof top outdoor space. Your fire pit and BBQ are steps away from your kitchen and dining area! 3 bedrooms are on the top floor, including an amply-sized master bedroom with soaring ceilings and two further rooms sharing another full bathroom. A fourth bedroom option with full bathroom exists on the ground floor at the rear of the garage, and can also be used as a home gym or office, with laundry room nearby. Refrigerator, washing machine, and dryer included. Ready for an April 1 move-in, be sure to see this wonderful home soon.