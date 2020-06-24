1156 Kingston Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

This spectacular home offers 2 bedrroms PLUS a den/study, two upgraded baths and approximately 1,600 Sq Ft of air conditioned living on a quiet interior lot of the highly desireable community of Wimbledon Village. From the gourmet kitchen with upgraded granite counters and cabinets, to the spacious living room (designed as a great room with a cozy fireplace and adjacent dining room), this gracious floor plan flows in harmony throughout! Other features include dual pane windows, direct access to several patios including a very private atrium patio, access to a hot tub off the master suite, a seperate laundry room, direct access to a 2 car garage with built-in cabinets, extra storage and auto garage door opener. Include in rent is front yard maintenance, use of the community's sparkling pool and spa, plus tennis courts for your enjoyment. Additionally, Wimbledon Park is only a few steps away with tot lots, basketball courts and winding paths for your evening strolls.