Last updated August 5 2019 at 3:06 AM

1156 Kingston Street

1156 Kingston Street · No Longer Available
Location

1156 Kingston Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
South Coast Metro

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
This spectacular home offers 2 bedrroms PLUS a den/study, two upgraded baths and approximately 1,600 Sq Ft of air conditioned living on a quiet interior lot of the highly desireable community of Wimbledon Village. From the gourmet kitchen with upgraded granite counters and cabinets, to the spacious living room (designed as a great room with a cozy fireplace and adjacent dining room), this gracious floor plan flows in harmony throughout! Other features include dual pane windows, direct access to several patios including a very private atrium patio, access to a hot tub off the master suite, a seperate laundry room, direct access to a 2 car garage with built-in cabinets, extra storage and auto garage door opener. Include in rent is front yard maintenance, use of the community's sparkling pool and spa, plus tennis courts for your enjoyment. Additionally, Wimbledon Park is only a few steps away with tot lots, basketball courts and winding paths for your evening strolls.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1156 Kingston Street have any available units?
1156 Kingston Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1156 Kingston Street have?
Some of 1156 Kingston Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1156 Kingston Street currently offering any rent specials?
1156 Kingston Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1156 Kingston Street pet-friendly?
No, 1156 Kingston Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 1156 Kingston Street offer parking?
Yes, 1156 Kingston Street offers parking.
Does 1156 Kingston Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1156 Kingston Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1156 Kingston Street have a pool?
Yes, 1156 Kingston Street has a pool.
Does 1156 Kingston Street have accessible units?
No, 1156 Kingston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1156 Kingston Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1156 Kingston Street does not have units with dishwashers.
