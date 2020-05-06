Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home Pool Home! - 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home Pool Home! With Family Room With Fireplace, Living Room With Vaulted Ceilings, Fireplace, Separate Dining, Kitchen With Stove, Dishwasher, Tile Counter Tops, Tile Floors, New Carpet, Blinds, 1st Level Master Bedroom With Walk-In Closet, Slider To Side Patio, Laundry Hook-Ups, Double Attached Garage With Opener, Large Front And Back Yard With Gardner Included, Pool With Pool Services Included, Near Wimbledon Park, Schools, South Coast Plaza, And More. HUD NO $250 Rent Credit Till Pool And Back Yard Hardscape Is Completed



1089 Vallejo Circle E/ FAIRVIEW ROAD S/ SUNFLOWER AVE

$3495 MO $3500 DP VACANT

CARPET: TAN SQ FT: 2186 PET: ?



(RLNE5388705)