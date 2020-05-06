All apartments in Costa Mesa
Costa Mesa, CA
1089 Vallejo Circle
1089 Vallejo Circle

1089 Vallejo Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1089 Vallejo Circle, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
South Coast Metro

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home Pool Home! - 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home Pool Home! With Family Room With Fireplace, Living Room With Vaulted Ceilings, Fireplace, Separate Dining, Kitchen With Stove, Dishwasher, Tile Counter Tops, Tile Floors, New Carpet, Blinds, 1st Level Master Bedroom With Walk-In Closet, Slider To Side Patio, Laundry Hook-Ups, Double Attached Garage With Opener, Large Front And Back Yard With Gardner Included, Pool With Pool Services Included, Near Wimbledon Park, Schools, South Coast Plaza, And More. HUD NO $250 Rent Credit Till Pool And Back Yard Hardscape Is Completed

1089 Vallejo Circle E/ FAIRVIEW ROAD S/ SUNFLOWER AVE
$3495 MO $3500 DP VACANT
CARPET: TAN SQ FT: 2186 PET: ?

(RLNE5388705)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1089 Vallejo Circle have any available units?
1089 Vallejo Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1089 Vallejo Circle have?
Some of 1089 Vallejo Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1089 Vallejo Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1089 Vallejo Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1089 Vallejo Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1089 Vallejo Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1089 Vallejo Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1089 Vallejo Circle offers parking.
Does 1089 Vallejo Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1089 Vallejo Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1089 Vallejo Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1089 Vallejo Circle has a pool.
Does 1089 Vallejo Circle have accessible units?
No, 1089 Vallejo Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1089 Vallejo Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1089 Vallejo Circle has units with dishwashers.

