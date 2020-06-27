1074 Mission Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Don't miss the opportunity to own this single story ranch home boasting 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, spacious front and back yard, and open floor plan concept. This tastefully appointed home features a private backyard meant for entertaining with a pool and patio for all to enjoy. The entire home has been newly painted and is ready for a new family!

