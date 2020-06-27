All apartments in Costa Mesa
1074 Mission Drive

1074 Mission Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1074 Mission Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Central Costa Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Don't miss the opportunity to own this single story ranch home boasting 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, spacious front and back yard, and open floor plan concept. This tastefully appointed home features a private backyard meant for entertaining with a pool and patio for all to enjoy. The entire home has been newly painted and is ready for a new family!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1074 Mission Drive have any available units?
1074 Mission Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1074 Mission Drive have?
Some of 1074 Mission Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1074 Mission Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1074 Mission Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1074 Mission Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1074 Mission Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1074 Mission Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1074 Mission Drive offers parking.
Does 1074 Mission Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1074 Mission Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1074 Mission Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1074 Mission Drive has a pool.
Does 1074 Mission Drive have accessible units?
No, 1074 Mission Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1074 Mission Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1074 Mission Drive has units with dishwashers.
