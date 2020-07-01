1050 Hampton Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport fire pit on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Highly upgraded Lighthouse development home. The home is a Lighthouse plan 2 and boasts 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths with a bonus office and powder room on the first floor, and enclosed loft on the third floor. The home is located on the back row of the community offering unobstructed mountain views and an abundance of natural light. The tri-level home has direct access from the 2 car garage. There are 2 additional spots in front of the garage under a covered carport. The second level has a large open concept living space with a balcony and kitchen with upgraded cabinets, beautiful marble style quartz, large island and stainless steel appliances. There is a bedroom and full bath on the second level that is perfect for guests as well as a laundry room with washer/dryer included. 2 more bedrooms and loft including the master suite are on the third level. This new home has been impeccably designed with laminate floors and custom shades throughout, large windows and outdoor living on every level. The backyard is completely finished with ample seating and a fire pit perfect for entertaining. This home also comes with solar panels to offset the electrical expenses. The complex includes a pool & playground for the residents and is centrally located providing easy access to the shops and restaurants on 17th Street and Newport beaches.