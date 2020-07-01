All apartments in Costa Mesa
Last updated February 22 2020 at 6:56 AM

1050 Hampton Drive

1050 Hampton Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1050 Hampton Dr, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Westside Costa Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Highly upgraded Lighthouse development home. The home is a Lighthouse plan 2 and boasts 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths with a bonus office and powder room on the first floor, and enclosed loft on the third floor. The home is located on the back row of the community offering unobstructed mountain views and an abundance of natural light. The tri-level home has direct access from the 2 car garage. There are 2 additional spots in front of the garage under a covered carport. The second level has a large open concept living space with a balcony and kitchen with upgraded cabinets, beautiful marble style quartz, large island and stainless steel appliances. There is a bedroom and full bath on the second level that is perfect for guests as well as a laundry room with washer/dryer included. 2 more bedrooms and loft including the master suite are on the third level. This new home has been impeccably designed with laminate floors and custom shades throughout, large windows and outdoor living on every level. The backyard is completely finished with ample seating and a fire pit perfect for entertaining. This home also comes with solar panels to offset the electrical expenses. The complex includes a pool & playground for the residents and is centrally located providing easy access to the shops and restaurants on 17th Street and Newport beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1050 Hampton Drive have any available units?
1050 Hampton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1050 Hampton Drive have?
Some of 1050 Hampton Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1050 Hampton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1050 Hampton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1050 Hampton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1050 Hampton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 1050 Hampton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1050 Hampton Drive offers parking.
Does 1050 Hampton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1050 Hampton Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1050 Hampton Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1050 Hampton Drive has a pool.
Does 1050 Hampton Drive have accessible units?
No, 1050 Hampton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1050 Hampton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1050 Hampton Drive has units with dishwashers.

