1003 Oak St

Completely Remodeled Single Story Home on Corner Lot with RV Parking - VIDEO TOUR HERE: https://youtu.be/z2VnNYbQSXs



Spacious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath single story home boasting 2,155 sqft located in Westside Costa Mesa. Completely updated with the newest in modern design elements, this remodeled home offers fresh exterior and interior paint, an open kitchen with beautiful dark gray Quartz counters, white shakers cabinetry, and an appliance package including a 5 burner gas range, overhead microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator for your convenience. Low maintenance, hard surface flooring throughout the home with wood-look tile among the main living area and hardwood flooring in the bedrooms. Additional appointments include a full bath for guests located in hallway, separate laundry room with storage cabinets and a walk-in pantry adjacent to the kitchen. The large master suite includes recessed lighting, two oversized ceiling fans, a generous walk-in closet with shelving and private bathroom with double sinks, huge walk-in shower with multiple body sprays and 4 rain-like shower heads with a separate water closet. Sliding doors lead to private backyard from the master bedroom and two other bedrooms. The middle bedroom features a double door entry that could also function as a family/great room. This fabulous home is equipped with AC, RV parking, and a pergola covered back patio. Completely detached two-car garage with overhead storage and half bath. A quick walk or bike ride to Victoria Elementary School, Canyon, and Talbert Regional Parks.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5622098)