Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM

1003 Oak St

1003 Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

1003 Oak Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Westside Costa Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Completely Remodeled Single Story Home on Corner Lot with RV Parking - VIDEO TOUR HERE: https://youtu.be/z2VnNYbQSXs

Spacious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath single story home boasting 2,155 sqft located in Westside Costa Mesa. Completely updated with the newest in modern design elements, this remodeled home offers fresh exterior and interior paint, an open kitchen with beautiful dark gray Quartz counters, white shakers cabinetry, and an appliance package including a 5 burner gas range, overhead microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator for your convenience. Low maintenance, hard surface flooring throughout the home with wood-look tile among the main living area and hardwood flooring in the bedrooms. Additional appointments include a full bath for guests located in hallway, separate laundry room with storage cabinets and a walk-in pantry adjacent to the kitchen. The large master suite includes recessed lighting, two oversized ceiling fans, a generous walk-in closet with shelving and private bathroom with double sinks, huge walk-in shower with multiple body sprays and 4 rain-like shower heads with a separate water closet. Sliding doors lead to private backyard from the master bedroom and two other bedrooms. The middle bedroom features a double door entry that could also function as a family/great room. This fabulous home is equipped with AC, RV parking, and a pergola covered back patio. Completely detached two-car garage with overhead storage and half bath. A quick walk or bike ride to Victoria Elementary School, Canyon, and Talbert Regional Parks.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5622098)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1003 Oak St have any available units?
1003 Oak St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1003 Oak St have?
Some of 1003 Oak St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1003 Oak St currently offering any rent specials?
1003 Oak St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1003 Oak St pet-friendly?
No, 1003 Oak St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 1003 Oak St offer parking?
Yes, 1003 Oak St offers parking.
Does 1003 Oak St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1003 Oak St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1003 Oak St have a pool?
No, 1003 Oak St does not have a pool.
Does 1003 Oak St have accessible units?
No, 1003 Oak St does not have accessible units.
Does 1003 Oak St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1003 Oak St has units with dishwashers.

