1-bedroom and 1-bath suite for rent with private entrance and an attached 2-car garage with direct access. THERE'S NO KITCHEN OR KITCHENETTE. The unit will have a microwave and small refrigerator. 1 day a week access to laundry room and all utilities paid. Furniture included (It does not include wall decorations, lamps or bed covers), including the bed set. The structure is built in 2005 and has wood floors. It’s located in private gated community right off the Green River Rd exit and next to Yorba Linda. It's ready to move in any time now.