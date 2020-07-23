All apartments in Corona
1137 Archer Circle.
Corona, CA
1137 Archer Circle
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

1137 Archer Circle

1137 Archer Circle · (714) 514-2201
Location

1137 Archer Circle, Corona, CA 92882

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1137 Archer Circle · Avail. Aug 1

$3,200

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3522 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1137 Archer Circle Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4 bed 3 bath Corona home for Lease with 3 car garage - BEAUTIFUL Crescent grove, Cul-De-Sac home. 3 car garage. Open family, living, and dining rooms. Fireplace in living room. Downstairs room could be used as office or bedroom. LARGE open kitchen, with huge island and stainless steel appliances. All new paint and flooring.Large laundry room with hookups. LARGE master suite upstairs with attached private patio, walk in closet, and bathroom suite. Opens to a bonus room with ceiling fan. 3 bedrooms up stairs with walk in closets, some with built ins. One of 3 upstairs bedrooms with private bathroom. Large patio and open backyard. Close to Eisenhower school. By shopping, dining, and entertainment. MUST SEE.

(RLNE5964464)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1137 Archer Circle have any available units?
1137 Archer Circle has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corona, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corona Rent Report.
What amenities does 1137 Archer Circle have?
Some of 1137 Archer Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1137 Archer Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1137 Archer Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1137 Archer Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1137 Archer Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corona.
Does 1137 Archer Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1137 Archer Circle offers parking.
Does 1137 Archer Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1137 Archer Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1137 Archer Circle have a pool?
No, 1137 Archer Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1137 Archer Circle have accessible units?
No, 1137 Archer Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1137 Archer Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1137 Archer Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

