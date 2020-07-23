Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

1137 Archer Circle Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4 bed 3 bath Corona home for Lease with 3 car garage - BEAUTIFUL Crescent grove, Cul-De-Sac home. 3 car garage. Open family, living, and dining rooms. Fireplace in living room. Downstairs room could be used as office or bedroom. LARGE open kitchen, with huge island and stainless steel appliances. All new paint and flooring.Large laundry room with hookups. LARGE master suite upstairs with attached private patio, walk in closet, and bathroom suite. Opens to a bonus room with ceiling fan. 3 bedrooms up stairs with walk in closets, some with built ins. One of 3 upstairs bedrooms with private bathroom. Large patio and open backyard. Close to Eisenhower school. By shopping, dining, and entertainment. MUST SEE.



(RLNE5964464)