eastlake greens
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:04 PM
212 Apartments for rent in Eastlake Greens, Chula Vista, CA
Verified
1 of 83
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Alexan Rivue
1902 Millenia Ave, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,105
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,738
1571 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1147 Calle Tesoro
1147 Calle Tesoro, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1600 sqft
1147 Calle Tesoro Available 07/17/20 COMING SOON! Great 3 Bedroom in gated Eastlake Greens community! - COMING SOON! Don't miss this one! 3 bedroom 2.5 bath single family home in desirable La Vida community in Eastlake Greens.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2060 Barbados Cove, #8
2060 Barbados Cove, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1139 sqft
2060 Barbados Cove, #8 Available 08/22/20 2 BR/ 2 BA 1139 SQFT Eastlake/ Chula Vista Townhome - Beautiful townhome in the community of Antigua in Chula Vista. The spacious Kitchen area with bar/breakfast nook and charming oak cabinets.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1123 Latigo Cv
1123 Latigo Cove, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1139 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in GATED Antigua! Property has numerous upgrades throughout including laminate flooring and tile throughout, REMODELED bathrooms, neutral paint, vaulted ceilings, kitchen with cherry wood cabinets, GRANITE counters, custom
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
1287 Trapani Cove
1287 Trapani Cove, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1326 sqft
Big two story 3 bedroom 2-1/2 bath community gated Townhome located in East Lake. Corner unit has a low maintenance fenced in court yard with waterfall and patio.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2420 La Costa Avenue
2420 La Costa Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1621 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2420 La Costa Avenue in Chula Vista. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Eastlake Greens
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Pulse Millenia Apartments
2043 Artisan Way, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,090
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,065
1371 sqft
Luxurious homes include laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and garbage disposal. Pet-friendly community also includes pool, pool table, fire pit and BBQ grill. Located minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
18 Units Available
CasaLago Eastlake
2816 Cielo Circulo, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,125
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,585
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,830
1341 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in park-like setting beside the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Eastlake. Residents have access to a tree-ringed playground, two clubhouses with fitness rooms and two swimming pools with whirlpool spas.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
22 Units Available
Alexan Millenia
1660 Metro Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,908
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,566
1419 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,216
1380 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Contessa @ Otay Ranch
1924 E Palomar St, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2025 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1326 Caminito Nazario #56
1326 Caminito Nazario, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1558 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom 3 bathroom in gated Eastlake Summit! - You are going to love this 3 story townhome! Great layout with a space perfect for an office or den on the first floor, an open concept living room/dining room and kitchen plus 1 bedroom and a
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
701 Eastshore Terrace
701 Eastshore Terrace, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
669 sqft
Perfectly located Eastlake Condo Available now...Features: Lots Of Upgrades To Include, Kitchen, Both Bathrooms, wood flooring no carpet. Newer Appliances and A/c. Laundry Closet Is Upstairs. One Car Garage Near Unit.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1921 Lagrange Rd
1921 Lagrange Road, Chula Vista, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
2950 sqft
This 4 bedroom 3 bath home is 2950 SF of blissful living! Features SOLAR system, gated entry, PRIVATE front patio area, one bedroom/full bath downstairs, office upstairs, WOOD&TRAVERTINE flooring throughout, GOURMET KITCHEN with marble counters &
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
925 Lafayette Pl
925 Lafayette Place, Chula Vista, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,850
3000 sqft
5 bedroom, 3 bath home, 3000 SF of living space! 1 Bed & Bathroom downstairs.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2027 Parker Mountain Rd
2027 Parker Mountain Road, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1718 sqft
2027 Parker Mountain Rd Available 08/07/20 3 BR/ 2.5 BA 1718 SQFT Otay Ranch/ Chula Vista Home - Beautiful home in the community of Otay Ranch in Chula Vista. Spacious and bright floor plan. This 3 Bedroom home also features a additional bonus room.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2006 Foxtrot Loop #3
2006 Foxtrot Loop, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1450 sqft
NEWLY BUILT TOWNHOME! WALKING DISTANCE TO OTAY RANCH MALL - EXPERIENCE ONE OF CHULA VISTA'S NEWEST COMMUNITIES - MERIDIAN! This modern townhome is newly built and perfectly located near the Otay Ranch Mall, shopping, dining, entertainment and easy
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2727 Castlehill Rd. #3
2727 Castlehill Road, Chula Vista, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
1682 sqft
Beautiful large townhome in Summer Hill with AC!! - Spacious & Open floorplan with amazing VIEWS!! VERY nice 3 bedrooms + bonus room, 2.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1241 Santa Cora Ave. #132
1241 Santa Cora Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1230 sqft
2 bedroom 2.5 bath town home in Chula Vista - Chula Vista 2 bedroom 2.5 bath town home . This 3 story unit includes stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, tile, granite, carpet, 2 car garage, washer & dryer, complex pool and Jacuzzi.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2012 Callisto Terrace
2012 Callisto Ter, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,795
2660 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2626 Rockhouse Trail Lane
2626 Rockhouse Trail Lane, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1448 sqft
2626 Rockhouse Trail Lane Available 08/10/20 Single family home with upgrades and community pool/spa - This air conditioned home at Eastlake Trails has neutral tan carpet and stone tile floors, white tile countertops and all white appliances include
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2161 Barrel Ct #88
2161 Barrel Court, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1464 sqft
2161 Barrel Ct #88 Available 08/10/20 STUNNING Townhome 2 BED 2.5 BATH W/ DEN & 2 CAR GARAGE East Lake/Otay Ranch - VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE!!! This townhome is located in the beautiful Winding Walk community with pools, bbq area, and gym.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
1881 Via Capri Street
1881 Via Capri Street, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1670 sqft
Availability - July 15, 2020 (possibly sooner) Beautiful 2-story corner home with lots of sunlight! Great layout in this 3 bedroom + office nook, 2.5 bath home of 1670 square feet.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
1429 Caminito Sardinia UNIT 1, Chula - 1
1429 Caminito Sardinia, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,580
1296 sqft
OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 1PM-3PM This Is One Of The Greatest Town-Homes In "The Summit At Eastlake" On A Corner Lot. Great Quite Neighborhood.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
738 EASTSHORE TERRACE
738 Eastshore Terrace, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
441 sqft
An OASIS LOCATION! Leaving Calif & want a place to plop when back in San Diego? Looking to buy as a 1rst timer? THIS IS IT! desirable neighborhood! An est 500 steps to a morning run or walk begins at the LAKE or a paddleboat ride on the LAKE, visit
