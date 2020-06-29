742 Jefferson Ave #A

Amenities

Conveniently located 2 bedroom Chula Vista Duplex! - Don't miss out on this adorable duplex, totally ready for you. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home features newer paint and tile, a private fenced backyard and a 1 car garage (garage does not have direct access to the house). Washer and dryer are available in the garage. Great location, just minutes from the 5 freeway, Chula Vista High School, Chula Vista Marina, and the bay front parks. Save money, water is paid at this location and landscape service is included.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf



