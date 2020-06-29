All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 742 Jefferson Ave #A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
742 Jefferson Ave #A
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

742 Jefferson Ave #A

742 Jefferson Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

742 Jefferson Ave, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Central Chula Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Conveniently located 2 bedroom Chula Vista Duplex! - Don't miss out on this adorable duplex, totally ready for you. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home features newer paint and tile, a private fenced backyard and a 1 car garage (garage does not have direct access to the house). Washer and dryer are available in the garage. Great location, just minutes from the 5 freeway, Chula Vista High School, Chula Vista Marina, and the bay front parks. Save money, water is paid at this location and landscape service is included.
SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf

(RLNE5570179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 742 Jefferson Ave #A have any available units?
742 Jefferson Ave #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
Is 742 Jefferson Ave #A currently offering any rent specials?
742 Jefferson Ave #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 742 Jefferson Ave #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 742 Jefferson Ave #A is pet friendly.
Does 742 Jefferson Ave #A offer parking?
Yes, 742 Jefferson Ave #A offers parking.
Does 742 Jefferson Ave #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 742 Jefferson Ave #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 742 Jefferson Ave #A have a pool?
No, 742 Jefferson Ave #A does not have a pool.
Does 742 Jefferson Ave #A have accessible units?
No, 742 Jefferson Ave #A does not have accessible units.
Does 742 Jefferson Ave #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 742 Jefferson Ave #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 742 Jefferson Ave #A have units with air conditioning?
No, 742 Jefferson Ave #A does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Oro on Broadway
986 Broadway
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Camden Sierra at Otay Ranch
1390 Santa Alicia Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Point Bonita
250 Bonita Glen Dr
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Alexan Millenia
1660 Metro Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91915
CasaLago Eastlake
2816 Cielo Circulo
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Villa Serena
351 I St
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Country Apartments
1486 Broadway
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Sereno
930 3rd Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91911

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 BedroomsChula Vista 2 Bedrooms
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CA
Vista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideNorth Chula VistaCastle Park
SunbowlRancho Del Rey

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College