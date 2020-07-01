481 Park Way

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dogs allowed all utils included parking range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking dogs allowed pet friendly

All Utilities Included! - Property Id: 187104



This house is new top to bottom!

-New Windows

-New Plumbing

-New paint inside and out

-New Washer/Dryer

-New Refrigerator/Stove

-Refurbished Original Hardwood Floors

-All Utilities Included in rent(Sdge,Sewer,Water,Trash)

-Private Fenced Backyard

- Off Street (2) parking spaces

-Close to schools,shops and restaurants

Great quite Neighborhood!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/187104

Property Id 187104



(RLNE5368868)