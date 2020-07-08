All apartments in Chula Vista
2019 Lakeridge Circle Unit 204

Location

2019 Lakeridge Circle, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Eastlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
2019 Lakeridge Circle Unit 204 Available 06/10/20 Eastlake *Camelot Compex* 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths* Avail Now! - Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath condo located in 'Camelot At Eastlake Shores' Community. Fireplace, AC and Patio.Surrounded by gorgeous landscaping and close to the community lake! Approx. 1050 Sq. Ft. Appliances include: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove, Disposal and a Washer and Dryer! Assigned Parking Spaces, Enjoy the Community Pool & Jacuzzi! Close to schools, shopping, and freeway access. Tenant pays all utilities except water and trash. Pet upon approval, $250.00 Pet Deposit. 1 year lease. For further details and/or to schedule a showing, please visit our website www.DRWGroup.biz select Rentals then drop down to choose Available Rentals and then click on Contact Us. (619) 421-9090 Thank You!
Check out our 360 video! https://360.ht/branded/WBPPFTQ

(RLNE3958968)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2019 Lakeridge Circle Unit 204 have any available units?
2019 Lakeridge Circle Unit 204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 2019 Lakeridge Circle Unit 204 have?
Some of 2019 Lakeridge Circle Unit 204's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2019 Lakeridge Circle Unit 204 currently offering any rent specials?
2019 Lakeridge Circle Unit 204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2019 Lakeridge Circle Unit 204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2019 Lakeridge Circle Unit 204 is pet friendly.
Does 2019 Lakeridge Circle Unit 204 offer parking?
Yes, 2019 Lakeridge Circle Unit 204 offers parking.
Does 2019 Lakeridge Circle Unit 204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2019 Lakeridge Circle Unit 204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2019 Lakeridge Circle Unit 204 have a pool?
Yes, 2019 Lakeridge Circle Unit 204 has a pool.
Does 2019 Lakeridge Circle Unit 204 have accessible units?
No, 2019 Lakeridge Circle Unit 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 2019 Lakeridge Circle Unit 204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2019 Lakeridge Circle Unit 204 has units with dishwashers.

