2019 Lakeridge Circle Unit 204 Available 06/10/20 Eastlake *Camelot Compex* 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths* Avail Now! - Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath condo located in 'Camelot At Eastlake Shores' Community. Fireplace, AC and Patio.Surrounded by gorgeous landscaping and close to the community lake! Approx. 1050 Sq. Ft. Appliances include: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove, Disposal and a Washer and Dryer! Assigned Parking Spaces, Enjoy the Community Pool & Jacuzzi! Close to schools, shopping, and freeway access. Tenant pays all utilities except water and trash. Pet upon approval, $250.00 Pet Deposit. 1 year lease. For further details and/or to schedule a showing, please visit our website www.DRWGroup.biz select Rentals then drop down to choose Available Rentals and then click on Contact Us. (619) 421-9090 Thank You!

Check out our 360 video! https://360.ht/branded/WBPPFTQ



(RLNE3958968)