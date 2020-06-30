All apartments in Chula Vista
1803 Talmadge Dr. Unit 9

1803 Talmadge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1803 Talmadge Drive, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Otay Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
1803 Talmadge Dr. Unit 9 Available 06/08/20 HIGHLY DESIRABLE. UPGRADED PET FRIENDLY HOUSE - Prime Location - LOOK NO FURTHER!!!

This 2 story condo lets so much light into this beautiful home. All of he bedrooms are on the 2nd story and all carpeted. The lower floor has gorgeous tile floors with an open floor plan that is more than desirable. A private patio and attached 2 car garage, make this the home that has it all! You won't want to let this home pass you by!

PROPERTY AMENITIES:
- Upgraded Appliances: Refrigerator In Kitchen, Microwave, Single Oven, Dishwasher
- Trash Compactor
- Full-Size Washing Machine
- Full-Size Dryer
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Laundry Room
- Open Floor Plan
- Dual Pane Windows
- Granite Countertops
- Upgraded Kitchen
- Private Patio
- Living Room
- Loft
- Central A/C
- 2 Car Attached Garage
- Street Parking

COMMUNITY FEATURES:
- HOA Name is Cordova By Winding Walk HOA
- Pool
- Club House
- Fitness Room
- BBQ Area
- Jacuzzi
- Tot Lot

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: 2 Car Attached Garage, Street Parking
HOA NAME: Cordova By Winding Walk HOA
YEAR BUILT: 2007
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: #9
FLOOD ZONE: No

TERMS OF THE LEASE:
- One year lease
- Pets allowed with additional pet rent of $38 per pet per month
-Tenant to pay for water, trash, sewer, gas, electric, cable, internet, Resident Benefit Package of $18 per month
- Owner is responsible for HOA
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the
form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

** Applications are only accepted for this property through our
website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications
processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to
our wait-list.

***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and
without any reason.

****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

***** We process the first full application before moving onto the
next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their
application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere
to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional
paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each
applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also
verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we
will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not
processed. SECTION 8 FRIENDLY

****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not
guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the
lease, etc.

******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available
Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.

******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent
contracted to represent the owner of this property.

********* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give
you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call
us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.
WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!! Beyond
Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)
California D.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE5612323)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

