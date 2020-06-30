Amenities

1803 Talmadge Dr. Unit 9 Available 06/08/20 HIGHLY DESIRABLE. UPGRADED PET FRIENDLY HOUSE - Prime Location - LOOK NO FURTHER!!!



This 2 story condo lets so much light into this beautiful home. All of he bedrooms are on the 2nd story and all carpeted. The lower floor has gorgeous tile floors with an open floor plan that is more than desirable. A private patio and attached 2 car garage, make this the home that has it all! You won't want to let this home pass you by!



PROPERTY AMENITIES:

- Upgraded Appliances: Refrigerator In Kitchen, Microwave, Single Oven, Dishwasher

- Trash Compactor

- Full-Size Washing Machine

- Full-Size Dryer

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Laundry Room

- Open Floor Plan

- Dual Pane Windows

- Granite Countertops

- Upgraded Kitchen

- Private Patio

- Living Room

- Loft

- Central A/C

- 2 Car Attached Garage

- Street Parking



COMMUNITY FEATURES:

- HOA Name is Cordova By Winding Walk HOA

- Pool

- Club House

- Fitness Room

- BBQ Area

- Jacuzzi

- Tot Lot



ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:

PARKING: 2 Car Attached Garage, Street Parking

HOA NAME: Cordova By Winding Walk HOA

YEAR BUILT: 2007

MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: #9

FLOOD ZONE: No



TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- One year lease

- Pets allowed with additional pet rent of $38 per pet per month

-Tenant to pay for water, trash, sewer, gas, electric, cable, internet, Resident Benefit Package of $18 per month

- Owner is responsible for HOA

- Tenant must carry renter's insurance



* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the

form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.



** Applications are only accepted for this property through our

website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications

processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to

our wait-list.



***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and

without any reason.



****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.



***** We process the first full application before moving onto the

next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their

application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere

to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional

paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each

applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also

verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we

will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not

processed. SECTION 8 FRIENDLY



****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not

guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the

lease, etc.



******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available

Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.



******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent

contracted to represent the owner of this property.



(RLNE5612323)