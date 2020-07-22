All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 1360 Santa Victoria Unit #3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
1360 Santa Victoria Unit #3
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:01 PM

1360 Santa Victoria Unit #3

1360 Santa Victoria Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

1360 Santa Victoria Rd, Chula Vista, CA 91913

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
1360 Santa Victoria Unit #3 Available 03/01/20 Beautiful Townhome at Montecito in Otay Ranch! 4Bed 3.5Bath $3,595/mo - Townhome Features:
- Sprawling 3 Story Townhome, 4 beds 3.5 baths, 2,342 square feet
- Designer Touches and Dark Engineered Hardwood Flooring Throughout
- Large White Luxury Shutters on All Front Facing Windows
- Beautiful Modern Kitchen Including:
- All Stainless Steel Appliances
- Crisp White Granite Counters and Designer Backsplash
- Abundance of Cabinet Storage
- Huge Walk-In Pantry
- Master Bedroom Features:
- Large Walk-In Closet With Modern His and Hers Built-ins
- Large Master Bathroom with Dual Vanity Sinks and Separated Shower and Tub
- 3rd Floor Loft:
- Built in Remote Controlled TV Projector
- In Ceiling Surround Sound
- Great For Entertaining
- Large Windows for Beautiful Views of Sunset and Sunrise
- Patio is Fully Equipped with Fire Pit and Patio Furniture
- Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer
- 2 Car Garage with Large Racks for Storage
- and more

Amenities:
- Two Community Pools and Jacuzzis, Community Park, Clubhouse Access, Community Gym
- Location: Near Otay Ranch Shopping Mall, Walmart, Community Center and Parks.
- ...and more

Lease Terms:
- One year lease, converts month-to-month
- Property available to move-in: March 1st 2020
- Rent $3,595/mo
- Security deposit: $3,595
- Trash/Recycling fees included in rent
- Tenants to pay for all other utilities
- Tenants to carry renter's insurance with at least $100,000 coverage policy
- No smoking permitted in the premises
- Cats and Small Dogs Allowed
- Parking: Up to 2 Cars In Garage

(RLNE5411758)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1360 Santa Victoria Unit #3 have any available units?
1360 Santa Victoria Unit #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1360 Santa Victoria Unit #3 have?
Some of 1360 Santa Victoria Unit #3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1360 Santa Victoria Unit #3 currently offering any rent specials?
1360 Santa Victoria Unit #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1360 Santa Victoria Unit #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1360 Santa Victoria Unit #3 is pet friendly.
Does 1360 Santa Victoria Unit #3 offer parking?
Yes, 1360 Santa Victoria Unit #3 offers parking.
Does 1360 Santa Victoria Unit #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1360 Santa Victoria Unit #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1360 Santa Victoria Unit #3 have a pool?
Yes, 1360 Santa Victoria Unit #3 has a pool.
Does 1360 Santa Victoria Unit #3 have accessible units?
No, 1360 Santa Victoria Unit #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1360 Santa Victoria Unit #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1360 Santa Victoria Unit #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Sierra at Otay Ranch
1390 Santa Alicia Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Capri Villa Apartments
330 Roosevelt St
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Toscana at Rancho Del Rey
841 Regulo Pl
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Alexan Rivue
1902 Millenia Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91915
The Residences at Escaya
1925 Avenida Escaya
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Terra Vista
1441 Santa Lucia Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Salerno
1630 Paseo Monti
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Terra Nova Villas
440 E H St
Chula Vista, CA 91910

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChula Vista 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CA
Carlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CA
Poway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideCastle ParkSunbowl
Rancho Del ReyHilltop

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College