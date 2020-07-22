Amenities

1360 Santa Victoria Unit #3 Available 03/01/20 Beautiful Townhome at Montecito in Otay Ranch! 4Bed 3.5Bath $3,595/mo - Townhome Features:

- Sprawling 3 Story Townhome, 4 beds 3.5 baths, 2,342 square feet

- Designer Touches and Dark Engineered Hardwood Flooring Throughout

- Large White Luxury Shutters on All Front Facing Windows

- Beautiful Modern Kitchen Including:

- All Stainless Steel Appliances

- Crisp White Granite Counters and Designer Backsplash

- Abundance of Cabinet Storage

- Huge Walk-In Pantry

- Master Bedroom Features:

- Large Walk-In Closet With Modern His and Hers Built-ins

- Large Master Bathroom with Dual Vanity Sinks and Separated Shower and Tub

- 3rd Floor Loft:

- Built in Remote Controlled TV Projector

- In Ceiling Surround Sound

- Great For Entertaining

- Large Windows for Beautiful Views of Sunset and Sunrise

- Patio is Fully Equipped with Fire Pit and Patio Furniture

- Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer

- 2 Car Garage with Large Racks for Storage

- and more



Amenities:

- Two Community Pools and Jacuzzis, Community Park, Clubhouse Access, Community Gym

- Location: Near Otay Ranch Shopping Mall, Walmart, Community Center and Parks.

- ...and more



Lease Terms:

- One year lease, converts month-to-month

- Property available to move-in: March 1st 2020

- Rent $3,595/mo

- Security deposit: $3,595

- Trash/Recycling fees included in rent

- Tenants to pay for all other utilities

- Tenants to carry renter's insurance with at least $100,000 coverage policy

- No smoking permitted in the premises

- Cats and Small Dogs Allowed

- Parking: Up to 2 Cars In Garage



(RLNE5411758)