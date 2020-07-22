Amenities
1360 Santa Victoria Unit #3 Available 03/01/20 Beautiful Townhome at Montecito in Otay Ranch! 4Bed 3.5Bath $3,595/mo - Townhome Features:
- Sprawling 3 Story Townhome, 4 beds 3.5 baths, 2,342 square feet
- Designer Touches and Dark Engineered Hardwood Flooring Throughout
- Large White Luxury Shutters on All Front Facing Windows
- Beautiful Modern Kitchen Including:
- All Stainless Steel Appliances
- Crisp White Granite Counters and Designer Backsplash
- Abundance of Cabinet Storage
- Huge Walk-In Pantry
- Master Bedroom Features:
- Large Walk-In Closet With Modern His and Hers Built-ins
- Large Master Bathroom with Dual Vanity Sinks and Separated Shower and Tub
- 3rd Floor Loft:
- Built in Remote Controlled TV Projector
- In Ceiling Surround Sound
- Great For Entertaining
- Large Windows for Beautiful Views of Sunset and Sunrise
- Patio is Fully Equipped with Fire Pit and Patio Furniture
- Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer
- 2 Car Garage with Large Racks for Storage
- and more
Amenities:
- Two Community Pools and Jacuzzis, Community Park, Clubhouse Access, Community Gym
- Location: Near Otay Ranch Shopping Mall, Walmart, Community Center and Parks.
- ...and more
Lease Terms:
- One year lease, converts month-to-month
- Property available to move-in: March 1st 2020
- Rent $3,595/mo
- Security deposit: $3,595
- Trash/Recycling fees included in rent
- Tenants to pay for all other utilities
- Tenants to carry renter's insurance with at least $100,000 coverage policy
- No smoking permitted in the premises
- Cats and Small Dogs Allowed
- Parking: Up to 2 Cars In Garage
(RLNE5411758)