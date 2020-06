Amenities

This 3 Bed, 2.5 bath home feels just like a Detached home! Vaulted ceilings, light and bright floor plan, large Master Bed walk in closet, lovely living room with fireplace and dinning area. Two car attached garage with direct entry into the unit. Great location: Minutes away from many schools, super close to grocery shopping, schools, parks, YMCA, Costco, Starbucks, Minutes from 805 freeway off Hst or Bonita Rd.