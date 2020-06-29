All apartments in Chula Vista
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
1329 Keck Rd
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

1329 Keck Rd

1329 Keck Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1329 Keck Rd, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous Townhome at Montecito in Otay Ranch! 4Bed/2.5Bath $2,995/mo - Townhome Features:

- Spacious Three Stories
- Gorgeous Wood Laminate Flooring in Kitchen and Living Room
- 4 Bedroom
- 2.5 Bathroom
- Kitchen includes Stainless Steel: Refrigerator, Gas Range, Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher
- Washer & Dryer

- Parking: 2 Car Garage and Additional Street Parking
- Amenities: Two Community Pools and Jacuzzis, Community Park, Clubhouse Access, Community Gym
- Location: Near Otay Ranch Shopping Mall, Walmart, Community Center and Parks.
...and more

Lease Terms:

- One year lease, converts month-to-month
- Property available to move-in: Dec 15th
- Rent $2,995/mo
- Security deposit: $2,995.
- Tenant to pay for all utilities except trash
- Tenants to carry renter's insurance with at least $100,000 coverage policy
- No smoking permitted in the premises
- No pets allowed
- Parking: Up to 2 Cars In Garage

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5348321)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1329 Keck Rd have any available units?
1329 Keck Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1329 Keck Rd have?
Some of 1329 Keck Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1329 Keck Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1329 Keck Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1329 Keck Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1329 Keck Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1329 Keck Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1329 Keck Rd offers parking.
Does 1329 Keck Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1329 Keck Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1329 Keck Rd have a pool?
Yes, 1329 Keck Rd has a pool.
Does 1329 Keck Rd have accessible units?
No, 1329 Keck Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1329 Keck Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1329 Keck Rd has units with dishwashers.
