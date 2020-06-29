1329 Keck Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Gorgeous Townhome at Montecito in Otay Ranch! 4Bed/2.5Bath $2,995/mo - Townhome Features:



- Spacious Three Stories

- Gorgeous Wood Laminate Flooring in Kitchen and Living Room

- 4 Bedroom

- 2.5 Bathroom

- Kitchen includes Stainless Steel: Refrigerator, Gas Range, Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher

- Washer & Dryer



- Parking: 2 Car Garage and Additional Street Parking

- Amenities: Two Community Pools and Jacuzzis, Community Park, Clubhouse Access, Community Gym

- Location: Near Otay Ranch Shopping Mall, Walmart, Community Center and Parks.

...and more



Lease Terms:



- One year lease, converts month-to-month

- Property available to move-in: Dec 15th

- Rent $2,995/mo

- Security deposit: $2,995.

- Tenant to pay for all utilities except trash

- Tenants to carry renter's insurance with at least $100,000 coverage policy

- No smoking permitted in the premises

- No pets allowed

- Parking: Up to 2 Cars In Garage



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5348321)