1329 Keck Rd

Amenities
Gorgeous Townhome at Montecito in Otay Ranch! 4Bed/2.5Bath $2,995/mo - Townhome Features:
- Spacious Three Stories
- Gorgeous Wood Laminate Flooring in Kitchen and Living Room
- 4 Bedroom
- 2.5 Bathroom
- Kitchen includes Stainless Steel: Refrigerator, Gas Range, Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher
- Washer & Dryer
- Parking: 2 Car Garage and Additional Street Parking
- Amenities: Two Community Pools and Jacuzzis, Community Park, Clubhouse Access, Community Gym
- Location: Near Otay Ranch Shopping Mall, Walmart, Community Center and Parks.
...and more
Lease Terms:
- One year lease, converts month-to-month
- Property available to move-in: Dec 15th
- Rent $2,995/mo
- Security deposit: $2,995.
- Tenant to pay for all utilities except trash
- Tenants to carry renter's insurance with at least $100,000 coverage policy
- No smoking permitted in the premises
- No pets allowed
- Parking: Up to 2 Cars In Garage
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5348321)