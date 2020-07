Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing Remodeled Home on Corner Lot - Newly remodeled home with touch of elegance at every turn! Home features 2 bedroom and 1 bath, detached 1 car garage with extra storage and a private fully fenced yard. Owner is expecting to complete yard and fence work going forward, this home is an absolute gem!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5119120)