8461 Forest Park St

Amenities
This beautiful brand new 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home just finished construction and is waiting for you! This home is part of the Ivy and Hazel Community in the Preserve at Chino. The home features a spacious living room, modern kitchen with island, dining area, and half bath on the first floor. Upstairs feature a master suite with walk in closet, and luxurious bathroom, 2 roomy bedrooms, bathroom with tub, private laundry room and desk area in the hallway. Home also comes pre-installed solar system to save on your electricity bill. And a 2 car attached garage makes access to the home very simple. This unit comes with a brand new microwave, range, and dishwasher.
As part of The Preserve community, you get access to The Parkhouse featuring a gigantic pool & spa, movie theater, fitness center, tennis courts, multipurpose gaming room & library, along with other community amenities like parks, trails and & dog parks.
Just located a few minutes away from the 60 freeway, you get easy access to The Shoppes at Chino Hills, Ontario Mills and Victoria Gardens.