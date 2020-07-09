8461 Forest Park St

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly new construction garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub media room new construction tennis court

This beautiful brand new 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home just finished construction and is waiting for you! This home is part of the Ivy and Hazel Community in the Preserve at Chino. The home features a spacious living room, modern kitchen with island, dining area, and half bath on the first floor. Upstairs feature a master suite with walk in closet, and luxurious bathroom, 2 roomy bedrooms, bathroom with tub, private laundry room and desk area in the hallway. Home also comes pre-installed solar system to save on your electricity bill. And a 2 car attached garage makes access to the home very simple. This unit comes with a brand new microwave, range, and dishwasher.



As part of The Preserve community, you get access to The Parkhouse featuring a gigantic pool & spa, movie theater, fitness center, tennis courts, multipurpose gaming room & library, along with other community amenities like parks, trails and & dog parks.



Just located a few minutes away from the 60 freeway, you get easy access to The Shoppes at Chino Hills, Ontario Mills and Victoria Gardens.