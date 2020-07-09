All apartments in Chino
Find more places like 8461 Forest Park St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino, CA
/
8461 Forest Park St
Last updated May 30 2020 at 12:59 AM

8461 Forest Park St

8461 Forest Park St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8461 Forest Park St, Chino, CA 91708

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
new construction
tennis court
This beautiful brand new 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home just finished construction and is waiting for you! This home is part of the Ivy and Hazel Community in the Preserve at Chino. The home features a spacious living room, modern kitchen with island, dining area, and half bath on the first floor. Upstairs feature a master suite with walk in closet, and luxurious bathroom, 2 roomy bedrooms, bathroom with tub, private laundry room and desk area in the hallway. Home also comes pre-installed solar system to save on your electricity bill. And a 2 car attached garage makes access to the home very simple. This unit comes with a brand new microwave, range, and dishwasher.

As part of The Preserve community, you get access to The Parkhouse featuring a gigantic pool & spa, movie theater, fitness center, tennis courts, multipurpose gaming room & library, along with other community amenities like parks, trails and & dog parks.

Just located a few minutes away from the 60 freeway, you get easy access to The Shoppes at Chino Hills, Ontario Mills and Victoria Gardens.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8461 Forest Park St have any available units?
8461 Forest Park St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 8461 Forest Park St have?
Some of 8461 Forest Park St's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8461 Forest Park St currently offering any rent specials?
8461 Forest Park St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8461 Forest Park St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8461 Forest Park St is pet friendly.
Does 8461 Forest Park St offer parking?
Yes, 8461 Forest Park St offers parking.
Does 8461 Forest Park St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8461 Forest Park St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8461 Forest Park St have a pool?
Yes, 8461 Forest Park St has a pool.
Does 8461 Forest Park St have accessible units?
No, 8461 Forest Park St does not have accessible units.
Does 8461 Forest Park St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8461 Forest Park St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Villas
5775 Riverside Dr
Chino, CA 91710
Park Terrace Apartments
12351 Marshall Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr
Chino, CA 91708
Park West
13151 Yorba Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Villa Serena Senior Apartments
11401 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710

Similar Pages

Chino 1 BedroomsChino 2 Bedrooms
Chino Apartments with GymChino Dog Friendly Apartments
Chino Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CA
Norwalk, CABrea, CARedlands, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside