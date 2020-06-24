Wonderful 5 Bed 3 Bath In The Preserve! Call Today! - Wonderful 5 bedroom 3 bathroom with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom downstairs. This home is 3120 sqft with a large kitchen that has beautiful granite counter tops. There is 3 car garage with one of the spots being a tandem. The home has central A/C and a great fireplace in the living room. The backyard is very low maintenance.
Please call today for further details and showing times.
Wethergage Management 949-380-1323
(RLNE4740755)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8072 Horizon have any available units?
8072 Horizon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 8072 Horizon have?
Some of 8072 Horizon's amenities include granite counters, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8072 Horizon currently offering any rent specials?
8072 Horizon is not currently offering any rent specials.