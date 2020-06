Amenities

new construction pool basketball court hot tub

Unit Amenities Property Amenities basketball court pool hot tub new construction

Brand new detached home located in Chino Preserve Community. Property has 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Downstairs has one bedroom and one full bathroom, Kitchen with center island, Living room and dinning area. Upstairs has master bedroom and master bathroom, Loft, two guest bedrooms and another full bathroom. Community has pool and spa, basketball court.