6990 Silverado St

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful brand new home in the Stone brook Community in Chino by Century Communities. The home offers 4 bedrooms/3 bath (one bedroom and one bath downstairs), Loft and 2 car garage, Great room, large gourmet kitchen , Separate eating area, big island, Whirlpool stainless steel Range Dishwasher Microwave. Big Master suite, Master Bathroom has a separate tub and shower,Large walk in closet and dual sinks, Covered patio, separate laundry room with cabinets , tank-less water heater. Stone brook affords a Private Community Swim Club,Walk to shopping centers, bank, fast food,great school district, and minutes to LA County line.