6510 Wheaton Street

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven range stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub internet access

Beautiful MBK Home located in College Park Community. 5 Bedrooms, 1 loft, 5.5 bath (3 master bedrooms). Two bedrooms downstairs. Every room is big, bright and airy. Huge family room with fireplace. Huge gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, center island, stainless steel appliances and sink, recess lighting and a lot of cabinets. Pantry room. Big laundry room. Loft is great to be used as entertainment/computer center. Window blinds. 4 car garage with direct access. High speed internet is provided y HOA and is free for you. Huge back and side yard for kids to play. Association provides spa,

pool and club center for you to enjoy.