Amenities
6206 CASTLETON ST CHINO, CA 91710 (4 BED / 3.5 BATH) - This beautiful home offers 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2,683 living sqft. with central air/heat. This property has all the upgrades Solar Panels saving lots of money on electricity, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, tankless water heater and a covered backyard patio great for entertaining. This community is part of an HOA and offers 2 community pools, a gymnasium and a business center. This beautiful home is located off Edison Ave and Mountain Ave in the City of Chino.
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chaffey Unified
UTILITIES: This property has solar panels. The electricity bill will remain in the owners name and the tenants will be billed $95 monthly
GARDENING: Tenants billed $40 monthly
PET POLICY: No pets allowed
(RLNE3802921)