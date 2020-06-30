All apartments in Chino
6206 Castleton St
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:30 PM

6206 Castleton St

6206 Castleton Street · No Longer Available
Location

6206 Castleton Street, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
business center
gym
pool
6206 CASTLETON ST CHINO, CA 91710 (4 BED / 3.5 BATH) - This beautiful home offers 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2,683 living sqft. with central air/heat. This property has all the upgrades Solar Panels saving lots of money on electricity, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, tankless water heater and a covered backyard patio great for entertaining. This community is part of an HOA and offers 2 community pools, a gymnasium and a business center. This beautiful home is located off Edison Ave and Mountain Ave in the City of Chino.

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chaffey Unified
UTILITIES: This property has solar panels. The electricity bill will remain in the owners name and the tenants will be billed $95 monthly
GARDENING: Tenants billed $40 monthly
PET POLICY: No pets allowed

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3802921)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6206 Castleton St have any available units?
6206 Castleton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 6206 Castleton St have?
Some of 6206 Castleton St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6206 Castleton St currently offering any rent specials?
6206 Castleton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6206 Castleton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6206 Castleton St is pet friendly.
Does 6206 Castleton St offer parking?
No, 6206 Castleton St does not offer parking.
Does 6206 Castleton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6206 Castleton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6206 Castleton St have a pool?
Yes, 6206 Castleton St has a pool.
Does 6206 Castleton St have accessible units?
No, 6206 Castleton St does not have accessible units.
Does 6206 Castleton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6206 Castleton St does not have units with dishwashers.

