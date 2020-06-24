All apartments in Chino
16133 Almond Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16133 Almond Avenue

16133 Almond Ave · No Longer Available
Location

16133 Almond Ave, Chino, CA 91708

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Located in the highly desirable Master Plan Development of Preserve, this beautiful new energy efficient home is available now, featuring 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths with Great Room, separate Dining Room, Large Kitchen Island with White Cabinets throughout, Granite Counter Tops, Backslash, and Stainless Steel Appliances, Loft and second story Laundry Room. Upgraded Wood floor, carpet and Pad throughout. Come with smart home features, simple security system. One Bedroom and bath downstairs, Three Bedrooms on the second story. Master Bath features separate Tub and Shower with enclosure.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16133 Almond Avenue have any available units?
16133 Almond Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 16133 Almond Avenue have?
Some of 16133 Almond Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16133 Almond Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16133 Almond Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16133 Almond Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 16133 Almond Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 16133 Almond Avenue offer parking?
No, 16133 Almond Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 16133 Almond Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16133 Almond Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16133 Almond Avenue have a pool?
No, 16133 Almond Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 16133 Almond Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16133 Almond Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16133 Almond Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 16133 Almond Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
