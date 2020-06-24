16133 Almond Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Located in the highly desirable Master Plan Development of Preserve, this beautiful new energy efficient home is available now, featuring 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths with Great Room, separate Dining Room, Large Kitchen Island with White Cabinets throughout, Granite Counter Tops, Backslash, and Stainless Steel Appliances, Loft and second story Laundry Room. Upgraded Wood floor, carpet and Pad throughout. Come with smart home features, simple security system. One Bedroom and bath downstairs, Three Bedrooms on the second story. Master Bath features separate Tub and Shower with enclosure.