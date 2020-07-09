All apartments in Chino
Last updated March 19 2019

15832 Elfin Forest Ave.

15832 Elfin Forest Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15832 Elfin Forest Avenue, Chino, CA 91708

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
game room
on-site laundry
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f7de4e6015 ----
Beautiful three-story Single Family Home in The Preserve. Features 3 bedrooms Loft, 3.5 bathrooms, and 2,572 sqft of living space. Spacious living room with a fireplace, separate formal dining room, and kitchen opens up to a great size family room. Gourmet kitchen with upgraded black granite counter tops, white cabinets with lots of storage, built in stainless steel appliances. Half bath on first floor, 2 car attached garage with direct access into the home. Second level is includes two standard bedrooms, hallway bathroom, laundry room, and an amazing master bedroom with great lighting, master bathroom with soak tub, double vanities, and walk in closet. Third level is a loft with full bath that can be used as bonus room for entertainment or jr. master. Close to schools, minutes away from parks and local shopping. Rent includes lawn services and access to community clubhouse. Parkhouse amenities include fully equipped fitness center, large meeting rooms with catering kitchen, business center, game rooms, surround-sound theater, outdoor pool, spa and lighted tennis courts. No pets allowed, except ADA defined service animal.

Community Club House
Community Fitness Room
Community Park
Community Playground
Community Pool
Community Spa

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15832 Elfin Forest Ave. have any available units?
15832 Elfin Forest Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 15832 Elfin Forest Ave. have?
Some of 15832 Elfin Forest Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15832 Elfin Forest Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
15832 Elfin Forest Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15832 Elfin Forest Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 15832 Elfin Forest Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 15832 Elfin Forest Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 15832 Elfin Forest Ave. offers parking.
Does 15832 Elfin Forest Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15832 Elfin Forest Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15832 Elfin Forest Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 15832 Elfin Forest Ave. has a pool.
Does 15832 Elfin Forest Ave. have accessible units?
No, 15832 Elfin Forest Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 15832 Elfin Forest Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 15832 Elfin Forest Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

