15832 Elfin Forest Ave.

Beautiful three-story Single Family Home in The Preserve. Features 3 bedrooms Loft, 3.5 bathrooms, and 2,572 sqft of living space. Spacious living room with a fireplace, separate formal dining room, and kitchen opens up to a great size family room. Gourmet kitchen with upgraded black granite counter tops, white cabinets with lots of storage, built in stainless steel appliances. Half bath on first floor, 2 car attached garage with direct access into the home. Second level is includes two standard bedrooms, hallway bathroom, laundry room, and an amazing master bedroom with great lighting, master bathroom with soak tub, double vanities, and walk in closet. Third level is a loft with full bath that can be used as bonus room for entertainment or jr. master. Close to schools, minutes away from parks and local shopping. Rent includes lawn services and access to community clubhouse. Parkhouse amenities include fully equipped fitness center, large meeting rooms with catering kitchen, business center, game rooms, surround-sound theater, outdoor pool, spa and lighted tennis courts. No pets allowed, except ADA defined service animal.



