All apartments in Chino
Find more places like 14603 Baylor Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino, CA
/
14603 Baylor Ave
Last updated October 16 2019 at 7:50 AM

14603 Baylor Ave

14603 Baylor Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14603 Baylor Avenue, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
***SEPTEMBER SPECIAL PROMOTION!! "FREE" EARLY MOVE IN UP TO 7 DAYS WITH EXCELLENT CREDIT!!!!
This beautiful home located in the quiet and gorgeous neighborhood of the College Park Community in Chino. All window treatment is elegant white wood shutter, the dining area open to the kitchen that with granite counter top and upgraded cabinet, tile, and living room with bright nature sunlight, It has attached 2 cars garage with direct access, 1 half bathroom, 1 den downstairs, 4 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and laundry room upstairs. Bathroom has dual sinks, and shower. The spacious master bedroom with great size of walk-in closet, walk-in shower, tub, and his and her sinks. There is a huge park and kids playground nearby within 3 mins walking distance, and a brand new clubhouse on Eucalyptus, which has workout gym, sitting lounges, two swimming pools, Spa, BBQ area and children's water park and much more. 5-10 minutes to 60 Fwy, 71 Fwy, Chino Spectrum Plaza and The Shops Plaza in Chino Hills, where you can find many popular stores and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14603 Baylor Ave have any available units?
14603 Baylor Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 14603 Baylor Ave have?
Some of 14603 Baylor Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14603 Baylor Ave currently offering any rent specials?
14603 Baylor Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14603 Baylor Ave pet-friendly?
No, 14603 Baylor Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 14603 Baylor Ave offer parking?
Yes, 14603 Baylor Ave offers parking.
Does 14603 Baylor Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14603 Baylor Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14603 Baylor Ave have a pool?
Yes, 14603 Baylor Ave has a pool.
Does 14603 Baylor Ave have accessible units?
No, 14603 Baylor Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 14603 Baylor Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14603 Baylor Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr
Chino, CA 91708
Park West
13151 Yorba Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Villa Serena Senior Apartments
11401 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Park Terrace Apartments
12351 Marshall Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Park Villas
5775 Riverside Dr
Chino, CA 91710

Similar Pages

Chino 1 BedroomsChino 2 Bedrooms
Chino Apartments with GymChino Dog Friendly Apartments
Chino Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CA
Norwalk, CABrea, CARedlands, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside