14603 Baylor Ave

This beautiful home located in the quiet and gorgeous neighborhood of the College Park Community in Chino. All window treatment is elegant white wood shutter, the dining area open to the kitchen that with granite counter top and upgraded cabinet, tile, and living room with bright nature sunlight, It has attached 2 cars garage with direct access, 1 half bathroom, 1 den downstairs, 4 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and laundry room upstairs. Bathroom has dual sinks, and shower. The spacious master bedroom with great size of walk-in closet, walk-in shower, tub, and his and her sinks. There is a huge park and kids playground nearby within 3 mins walking distance, and a brand new clubhouse on Eucalyptus, which has workout gym, sitting lounges, two swimming pools, Spa, BBQ area and children's water park and much more. 5-10 minutes to 60 Fwy, 71 Fwy, Chino Spectrum Plaza and The Shops Plaza in Chino Hills, where you can find many popular stores and restaurants.