14154 Frostburg Avenue

Amenities

Home located in Chino College Park. It features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a den, and an upstairs loft. High ceiling at entrance, Wooden cabinets in kitchen, granite countertops, center island, all stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry. Open concept living room with formal dining area. Upstairs has a master bedroom and two good size guest bedrooms. Open handrail at stairs. Master bathroom has double sinks vanity, upgraded bathtub with separate shower. The back yard has California room that is great for entertainment. Three car garage. The community has a Clubhouse, Swimming Pool, Spa, and Gym. The area is close to a Shopping Center and many Restaurants.