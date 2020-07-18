All apartments in Chino
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:44 AM

14154 Frostburg Avenue

14154 Frostburg Ave · (909) 438-8042
Location

14154 Frostburg Ave, Chino, CA 91710

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3320 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Home located in Chino College Park. It features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a den, and an upstairs loft. High ceiling at entrance, Wooden cabinets in kitchen, granite countertops, center island, all stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry. Open concept living room with formal dining area. Upstairs has a master bedroom and two good size guest bedrooms. Open handrail at stairs. Master bathroom has double sinks vanity, upgraded bathtub with separate shower. The back yard has California room that is great for entertainment. Three car garage. The community has a Clubhouse, Swimming Pool, Spa, and Gym. The area is close to a Shopping Center and many Restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14154 Frostburg Avenue have any available units?
14154 Frostburg Avenue has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 14154 Frostburg Avenue have?
Some of 14154 Frostburg Avenue's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14154 Frostburg Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14154 Frostburg Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14154 Frostburg Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 14154 Frostburg Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 14154 Frostburg Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 14154 Frostburg Avenue offers parking.
Does 14154 Frostburg Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14154 Frostburg Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14154 Frostburg Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 14154 Frostburg Avenue has a pool.
Does 14154 Frostburg Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14154 Frostburg Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14154 Frostburg Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 14154 Frostburg Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
