Home
/
Chino, CA
/
13825 Farmhouse Ave
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:33 AM

13825 Farmhouse Ave

13825 Farmhouse Ave · No Longer Available
Location

13825 Farmhouse Ave, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
13825 FARMHOUSE AVE CHINO 917010 (4 BED / 3 BATH) - Welcome home to Farmhouse! This single family home was newly built in December of 2019 and is ready for you to call home! As you enter you will immediately appreciate the large living room and open kitchen. The home is bright with plenty of windows. The kitchen is beautiful with stainless steel appliances, bright white cabinets, and granite counter tops. The downstairs is completed by a spacious bedroom and full bath. Perfect for an home office, guest room, or elderly family member. Upstairs you will find a spacious loft and the 3 remaining bedrooms included the master suite. The master is very large and includes a large walk-in closet, and private bathroom which features a double vanity and separate tub and shower. The laundry room can also be conveniently found upstairs. Located in the desirable Chino School District and close to shopping and freeways, this home is sure to rent quickly!

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chino Valley Unified (K-6 Edwin Rhodes Elementary Score 9/10)
UTILITIES: Tenant Responsible for all utilities
PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photos with applications.

(RLNE5426400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13825 Farmhouse Ave have any available units?
13825 Farmhouse Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 13825 Farmhouse Ave have?
Some of 13825 Farmhouse Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13825 Farmhouse Ave currently offering any rent specials?
13825 Farmhouse Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13825 Farmhouse Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 13825 Farmhouse Ave is pet friendly.
Does 13825 Farmhouse Ave offer parking?
No, 13825 Farmhouse Ave does not offer parking.
Does 13825 Farmhouse Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13825 Farmhouse Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13825 Farmhouse Ave have a pool?
No, 13825 Farmhouse Ave does not have a pool.
Does 13825 Farmhouse Ave have accessible units?
No, 13825 Farmhouse Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 13825 Farmhouse Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 13825 Farmhouse Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

