13825 FARMHOUSE AVE CHINO 917010 (4 BED / 3 BATH) - Welcome home to Farmhouse! This single family home was newly built in December of 2019 and is ready for you to call home! As you enter you will immediately appreciate the large living room and open kitchen. The home is bright with plenty of windows. The kitchen is beautiful with stainless steel appliances, bright white cabinets, and granite counter tops. The downstairs is completed by a spacious bedroom and full bath. Perfect for an home office, guest room, or elderly family member. Upstairs you will find a spacious loft and the 3 remaining bedrooms included the master suite. The master is very large and includes a large walk-in closet, and private bathroom which features a double vanity and separate tub and shower. The laundry room can also be conveniently found upstairs. Located in the desirable Chino School District and close to shopping and freeways, this home is sure to rent quickly!



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chino Valley Unified (K-6 Edwin Rhodes Elementary Score 9/10)

UTILITIES: Tenant Responsible for all utilities

PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photos with applications.



(RLNE5426400)