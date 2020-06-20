All apartments in Chino
Find more places like 13428 Treadwell Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino, CA
/
13428 Treadwell Avenue
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:12 PM

13428 Treadwell Avenue

13428 Treadwell Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13428 Treadwell Avenue, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

putting green
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
Former Model Home.Upon Entry You are Welcomed with a Large Open Floor Plan. The Kitchen is Complete with Dark Cabinets, Granite Counter Top Island, Built in Stovetop, Stainless Steel Appliances, Dual Oven and Custom Built Fridge to Match.The Spacious Master Suite Has its Own Private Access to the Back Yard.The Master Bathroom Features Dual Sinks, Vanity Area, Separate Tub and Shower and an Enormous Walk in Closet with Built in Shelving.The Upstairs is a Treasure Complete with Master Suite, Jack and Jill Dual Sink Bathroom and Over-sized Loft.The Loft was the Builders Option for a Fourth Bedroom. The Backyard is an Entertainers Delight. Enjoy BBQ with Friends, Stand by and Watch the Koi in Your Private Koi Pond.Practice Your Golf Skills on Your very Own Putting Green and Relax in your Beatable Jacuzzi Complete with Waterfall.The 4 car Tatum Garage Has been Redesigned as a Fifties Diner with Epoxy Flooring, Work Bench and Tons of Storage.So many upgrades and There are Too Many to Mention.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13428 Treadwell Avenue have any available units?
13428 Treadwell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 13428 Treadwell Avenue have?
Some of 13428 Treadwell Avenue's amenities include putting green, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13428 Treadwell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13428 Treadwell Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13428 Treadwell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 13428 Treadwell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 13428 Treadwell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13428 Treadwell Avenue does offer parking.
Does 13428 Treadwell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13428 Treadwell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13428 Treadwell Avenue have a pool?
No, 13428 Treadwell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13428 Treadwell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13428 Treadwell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13428 Treadwell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 13428 Treadwell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Find a Sublet
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr
Chino, CA 91708
Villa Serena Senior Apartments
11401 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Park West
13151 Yorba Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Park Villas
5775 Riverside Dr
Chino, CA 91710
Park Terrace Apartments
12351 Marshall Ave
Chino, CA 91710

Similar Pages

Chino 1 BedroomsChino 2 Bedrooms
Chino Apartments with GymChino Dog Friendly Apartments
Chino Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CA
Norwalk, CABrea, CARedlands, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside