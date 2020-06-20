13428 Treadwell Avenue

Amenities

Former Model Home.Upon Entry You are Welcomed with a Large Open Floor Plan. The Kitchen is Complete with Dark Cabinets, Granite Counter Top Island, Built in Stovetop, Stainless Steel Appliances, Dual Oven and Custom Built Fridge to Match.The Spacious Master Suite Has its Own Private Access to the Back Yard.The Master Bathroom Features Dual Sinks, Vanity Area, Separate Tub and Shower and an Enormous Walk in Closet with Built in Shelving.The Upstairs is a Treasure Complete with Master Suite, Jack and Jill Dual Sink Bathroom and Over-sized Loft.The Loft was the Builders Option for a Fourth Bedroom. The Backyard is an Entertainers Delight. Enjoy BBQ with Friends, Stand by and Watch the Koi in Your Private Koi Pond.Practice Your Golf Skills on Your very Own Putting Green and Relax in your Beatable Jacuzzi Complete with Waterfall.The 4 car Tatum Garage Has been Redesigned as a Fifties Diner with Epoxy Flooring, Work Bench and Tons of Storage.So many upgrades and There are Too Many to Mention.