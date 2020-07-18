All apartments in Chino
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12361 Loraine Avenue

12361 Loraine Ave · No Longer Available
Location

12361 Loraine Ave, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available to move in by March 8th. Completely remodeled home with no expenses spared! List of items include dual pane windows, central A/C and Heating, new roof, laminate wood floors thru out, NEW carpet in all 3 bedrooms will be installed, custom maple kitchen cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel GE Profile appliances, copper plumbing, upgraded electrical panel, custom travertine master bathroom with extra large shower, custom closets, patio cover, custom outdoor BBQ and sink with granite counters, block wall, the list goes on and on! Extra Large garage. Great location, just steps away from Walnut Park and Ramona Junior High School. Gardener & Refrigerator are included. Small dogs are ok with pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12361 Loraine Avenue have any available units?
12361 Loraine Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 12361 Loraine Avenue have?
Some of 12361 Loraine Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12361 Loraine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12361 Loraine Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12361 Loraine Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 12361 Loraine Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 12361 Loraine Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12361 Loraine Avenue offers parking.
Does 12361 Loraine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12361 Loraine Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12361 Loraine Avenue have a pool?
No, 12361 Loraine Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12361 Loraine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12361 Loraine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12361 Loraine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 12361 Loraine Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
