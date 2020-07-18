12361 Loraine Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available to move in by March 8th. Completely remodeled home with no expenses spared! List of items include dual pane windows, central A/C and Heating, new roof, laminate wood floors thru out, NEW carpet in all 3 bedrooms will be installed, custom maple kitchen cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel GE Profile appliances, copper plumbing, upgraded electrical panel, custom travertine master bathroom with extra large shower, custom closets, patio cover, custom outdoor BBQ and sink with granite counters, block wall, the list goes on and on! Extra Large garage. Great location, just steps away from Walnut Park and Ramona Junior High School. Gardener & Refrigerator are included. Small dogs are ok with pet deposit.