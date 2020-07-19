11911 Cayuga Place

Amenities

Elegantly remodeled unit with enchanted greenbelt view in well maintained gated complex. Convenient location walk to major shopping and restaurants. Beautifully remodeled unit with new 3-tone designer paint, distressed wood floor thru out the whole house, granite counters. Enchanted front courtyard invites you into this lovely 2-story townhome. Living room with wood floor and a romantic fireplace. Cozy dining room with ceiling fan overlooks the front yard. Beautiful kitchen is remodeled with granite counter, stainless appliances and recess lighting. Remodeled guest powder room is upgraded with new cabinets and trendy mirror. Going upstairs to the 2 bedrooms above. Luxurious master suite with cathedral ceilings, wood floor, his and her closets, and a nice patio door to the balcony overlooking the greenbelt. Master bedroom with direct access to the upstairs bathroom. 2nd bedroom is also very spacious with wood floor and is overlooking community park. Remodeled upstairs bathroom with elegant new cabinets. Upstairs landing with a patio door that opens to huge balcony. 2-car attached garage. Pet ok. Water, trash HOA are included.