Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11911 Cayuga Place

Location

11911 Cayuga Place, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Elegantly remodeled unit with enchanted greenbelt view in well maintained gated complex. Convenient location walk to major shopping and restaurants. Beautifully remodeled unit with new 3-tone designer paint, distressed wood floor thru out the whole house, granite counters. Enchanted front courtyard invites you into this lovely 2-story townhome. Living room with wood floor and a romantic fireplace. Cozy dining room with ceiling fan overlooks the front yard. Beautiful kitchen is remodeled with granite counter, stainless appliances and recess lighting. Remodeled guest powder room is upgraded with new cabinets and trendy mirror. Going upstairs to the 2 bedrooms above. Luxurious master suite with cathedral ceilings, wood floor, his and her closets, and a nice patio door to the balcony overlooking the greenbelt. Master bedroom with direct access to the upstairs bathroom. 2nd bedroom is also very spacious with wood floor and is overlooking community park. Remodeled upstairs bathroom with elegant new cabinets. Upstairs landing with a patio door that opens to huge balcony. 2-car attached garage. Pet ok. Water, trash HOA are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11911 Cayuga Place have any available units?
11911 Cayuga Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 11911 Cayuga Place have?
Some of 11911 Cayuga Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11911 Cayuga Place currently offering any rent specials?
11911 Cayuga Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11911 Cayuga Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 11911 Cayuga Place is pet friendly.
Does 11911 Cayuga Place offer parking?
Yes, 11911 Cayuga Place offers parking.
Does 11911 Cayuga Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11911 Cayuga Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11911 Cayuga Place have a pool?
No, 11911 Cayuga Place does not have a pool.
Does 11911 Cayuga Place have accessible units?
No, 11911 Cayuga Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11911 Cayuga Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 11911 Cayuga Place does not have units with dishwashers.
